Fall Of Afghanistan Photos Part Of NFT Auction, Sales Will Raise Money For International Rescue Committee

The fall of Afghanistan and the reemergence of the Taliban has captured the attention of people on a global scale. A collection of photographs is launching as a non-fungible token series to bring attention to the global crisis.

What Happened: An Australian blockchain startup converted photographs to NFTs and is auctioning them off.

“This is a collection of historic images that capture the moments that Afghanistan fell,” the project description reads.

Consoom has four “The Fall of Afghanistan” series photographs currently listed for sale on OpenSea. The auction for one of the four ends at 2:30 a.m. ET on Aug. 27.

A new image will be released for auction every three days with a total of ten NFTs being auctioned.

A minimum bid of 0.10 Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) is listed as the reserve price.

Why It’s Important: The auction is being held for two reasons: It is seeking to raise awareness of the remaining women and children in Afghanistan currently held hostage by the Taliban, and the NFT sales will raise money for the International Rescue Committee, which "helps people whose lives and livelihoods are shattered by conflict and disaster to survive, recover and regain control of their future."

The International Rescue Committee, founded in 1933 at the request of Albert Einstein, does relief work throughout the world and has been in Afghanistan for more than 30 years.