Bitcoin Crashes Into A Wall Of Resistance

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) has crashed into a wall of resistance around $49,200. The sellers at this level have kept a top on the price.

There’s a reason why there is resistance at this level. It’s because it was a support level in April.

Many of the investors who bought BTC at this level experience buyer’s remorse after it traded lower. A number of these investors decide to sell, but they don’t want to take a loss. As a result, they place their sell orders at $49,200. This is the same price they bought it at.

This large concentration of sellers causes resistance to form. This is what has happened here.