fbpx

QQQ
+ 0.99
372.24
+ 0.27%
BTC/USD
-1211.54
48277.31
-2.45%
DIA
+ 0.58
352.88
+ 0.16%

Bitcoin Crashes Into A Wall Of Resistance

byMark Putrino
August 24, 2021 12:57 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Bitcoin Crashes Into A Wall Of Resistance

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) has crashed into a wall of resistance around $49,200. The sellers at this level have kept a top on the price.

There’s a reason why there is resistance at this level. It’s because it was a support level in April.

See Also: Bitcoin Headed For $75,000, Analyst Says

Many of the investors who bought BTC at this level experience buyer’s remorse after it traded lower. A number of these investors decide to sell, but they don’t want to take a loss. As a result, they place their sell orders at $49,200. This is the same price they bought it at.

This large concentration of sellers causes resistance to form. This is what has happened here.

btc_7.png

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, a new cryptocurrency we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Technicals Markets Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Mark Cuban-Backed AI Platform Raises $16M To Build Intelligent NFTs

What Happened: Alethea AI, the team of innovators behind intelligent NFTs (iNFTs), has closed a $16 million strategic private and restricted token sale. The list of investors includes Mark Cuban, Alameda, Multicoin, Dapper Labs, Gemini Frontier Fund, and BITKRAFT. read more

Coinbase Rival Kraken Plans Europe Expansion, IPO By End Of The Year

U.S.-based crypto exchange Kraken is planning to expand in Europe by the end of the year. read more

Riot Blockchain Records $31M In Bitcoin Mining Revenue, Up 1540% From Same Period Last Year

What Happened: Nasdaq-listed Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) mining firm Riot Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ: RIOT) reported record revenues in the second quarter of 2021. read more

Bitcoin Sees Increased Selling From 'Old Hands' As It Trades Near $50,000 Level

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) is seeing increased selling by old coin holders as it hovers around the psychologically important $50,000 mark, as per Glassnode. read more