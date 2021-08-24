EXCLUSIVE: Never-Before-Seen Kobe Bryant Photos Launching As NFTs To Benefit Mamba Sports Foundation

Aug. 24, 2021, is celebrated as Kobe Bryant Day, honoring the life of the legendary NBA Hall of Famer Kobe Bryant. A new series of NFTs is being released in partnership with photographer Davis Factor and Cryptograph today to honor his memory and raise money for the Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation.

What Happened: Cryptograph is launching “KOBE,” a collection of never-before-seen photo NFTs beginning at 1 p.m. ET on Aug. 24.

The photos were taken by Davis Factor of Smashbox Studios, a renowned L.A. photographer and director.

Eight one-of-a-king iconic images from a 20-year-old photoshoot are offered for sale via auction, with 100% of proceeds benefitting the Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation, a nonprofit organization helping underserved athletes and young women in sports.

“The purpose of this Kobe Bryant NFT drop for me is to raise as much money as humanly possible to give to Kobe Bryant’s foundation,” Factor said.

The auction for the eight photographs will last for two days.

Related Link: 9 Ways Kobe Bryant Made A Difference Off The Court

Why It’s Important: The eight photographs taken offer a different side of Bryant outside of basketball and were taken early on in his NBA career. Davis was the only person to see the photographs prior to the NFT release.

Bryant was photographed in a downtown L.A. former meatpacking facility. Factor said that a generator had to be brought in to provide lighting for the photo shoot.

“I think the shoots special because it's one of his first fashion shoots,” Factor said. “I love these photographs because they show a side of Kobe you don’t usually see.”

Davis said that as Kobe became a bigger star, the less people were allowed into his private world, making these non-basketball photos a unique piece of history and his legacy.

Factor said the photographs are great for collectors and a good way to preserve the memory of Kobe Bryant.

“Thank you Kobe, I really appreciate this shoot.”

The Cryptograph model allows money to be donated to a cause forever, with a transaction fee automatically donated every time an NFT on the platform is transacted.

Collectors will have the chance to own never before seen iconic Bryant photos while also honoring his memory and supporting one of the causes he held most dear to his heart.