Cardano Gets Wild Price Target Of $100 From Backers On Social Media. Feasible? Here's What This Expert Has To Say

Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA) hitting the $100 mark evoked Michaël van de Poppe’s incredulity on Monday.

What Happened: Van de Poppe, a full-time cryptocurrency trader based out of Amsterdam, touched on the rather-upbeat $100 price predictions.

The analyst said such targets showed the fear of missing out, or "FOMO," on Twitter.

The fact that I'm seeing people predict $ADA to $100, and $ADA to flip $ETH. That fact. Shows FOMO to me. — Michaël van de Poppe (@CryptoMichNL) August 23, 2021

The analyst seemed flabbergasted that such price targets were being put out there.

I mean, $ADA to $100. Come on? — Michaël van de Poppe (@CryptoMichNL) August 23, 2021

ADA is currently the third largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization behind Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH).

Over 24 hours, ADA traded 2.44% higher at $2.88. The Charles Hoskinson created cryptocurrency shot up 36.73% over seven days.

ADA came near the $3 mark on Monday, rising to an all-time high of $2.97, on Monday

Why It Matters: There are approximately 32.14 billion ADA circulating, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Should ADA hit $100, the cryptocurrency’s market capitalization will be nearly $3.21 trillion, which means Cardano’s market cap would exceed the current global crypto market cap of $2.13 trillion.

For reference, BTC — the apex cryptocurrency — has a market cap of $921.85 billion while ETH’s hovers around $386.93 billion.

Even so, some Cardano enthusiasts are pitching the $100 figure as a future price on Twitter.

#Cardano $ADA might hit $100 some day, but it won't be this cycle. Did he just say that!? Yes I did. — Card₳no Dan ADA (@CardanoDan) August 24, 2021

Ada cardano up to $ 100 pic.twitter.com/9uEeWUBzgM — Avatar (@rile68_ristic) August 21, 2021

It is more reasonable to expect that ADA could touch the $100 billion market cap figure, as it’s presently at $92.70 billion in those terms. The cryptocurrency has skyrocketed 1,544.77% since the year began.

Cardano has been on the rise since the project revealed it would usher in smart contracts, a functionality found in rival Ethereum, on Sept. 12.

