Why 'Safemoon Wallet' Is Trending On Twitter Today

The hashtag “SAFEMOONWALLET” was trending on Twitter's social median platform on Monday, having been mentioned over 17,400 tweets as of press time.

What Happened: The trend came as SafeMoon (CRYPTO: SAFEMOON) announced it would release its highly-anticipated wallet in five days.

See Also: How To Buy SafeMoon (SAFEMOON)

On Monday the project said.

SafeMoon also shared a photo of London’s Picadilly Circus where a billboard displayed the hashtag prominently.

SAFEMOON traded 3.98% higher at $0.00000208 over 24 hours and is up 27.3% for the week.

The cryptocurrency gained 4.6% against Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and 2.31% against Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) over 24 hours.

Why It Matters: SafeMoon describes itself as a community driven, fair launched Decentralized Finance or DeFi token. The project rewards users for holding the token by paying them rewards denominated in SAFEMOON.

See Also: Safemoon, Doge and Shiba Inu will predict a Crypto Winter. Will you know when to sell?

Last week, SafeMoon CEO John Karony shared a video on Twitter of the SafeMoon Wallet showcasing the wallet’s speed.

In June SafeMoon CEO John Karony revealed that users would be able to store Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) in the upcoming wallet.

At the time, Karony also said that the project’s chief blockchain officer was involved in Dogecoin's partnership with Elon Musk led SpaceX.

Karony said previously that SafeMoon Wallet would be “one/if not the strongest wallets on the market.”

Read Next: EXCLUSIVE: Why This Company Chose To Build A Supply Chain For Human Reproductive Material Over The Bitcoin Blockchain