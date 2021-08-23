fbpx

What's Going On With Dogecoin Today?

byShivdeep Dhaliwal
August 23, 2021 6:35 am
What's Going On With Dogecoin Today?

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) traded marginally higher in the early hours of Monday.

What’s Moving? DOGE traded 0.76% at $0.32 over 24 hours. For the week, the Shiba Inu-themed cryptocurrency was down 5.5%.

Against Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), DOGE fell 1.62% and 1.78% respectively.

DOGE has skyrocketed 5,527.12% since the beginning of 2021.

See Also: How To Buy Dogecoin (DOGE)

Why Is It Moving? DOGE was in the green in tandem with major coins as the global cryptocurrency market cap rose 2.01% to $2.15 trillion at press time.

See Also: Why Is Dogecoin Knockoff DogeCash Spiking Today?

At press time, DOGE was among the most mentioned cryptocurrencies on Twitter Inc’s (NYSE:TWTR) platform, as per data from Cointrendz.

On Sunday, Dogecoin Core 1.14.4 was released as a minor update that brought with it bug fixes and performance improvements. An important feature included enables upcoming fee reductions.

DOGE co-creator Billy Markus clarified that the fee reduction would not be instant, but would rather come in a two-stage update.

Meanwhile, Kaleo, a cryptocurrency trader and popular Twitter-based analyst, advised his followers to buy a bag of Dogecoin and then forget about it.

“​​Buy a bag. Forget about it. Enjoy the memes this fall,” tweeted Kaleo.

Read Next: EXCLUSIVE: Why This Company Chose To Build A Supply Chain For Human Reproductive Material Over The Bitcoin Blockchain

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Markets Movers Trading Ideas

