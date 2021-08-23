Telcoin, Loopring, Alchemy Pay, Litecoin, Cardano, Po*nRocket — Why These Altcoins Are Seeing High Buzz Today

A number of cryptocurrencies attracted high interest from retail investors on social media at press time early Monday.

Telcoin (CRYPTO: TEL): The Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH)-based token of a remittance-oriented project was among the top cryptocurrencies that saw high social interest at press time.

TEL has skyrocketed 16,257.88% since the year began thanks to attractive yield opportunities this year. TEL traded 26.39% higher at $0.028 at press time, topping the list of 24-hour gainers on CoinMarketCap at press time.

Loopring (CRYPTO: LRC): This token of a decentralized finance protocol that enables the creation of new types of crypto-asset exchanges has soared 196% on a year-to-date basis.

On Sunday, Loopring announced that Layer-2 non-fungible tokens or NFTs would be “coming soon” on Twitter. More details are expected this week.

We've got some big news More details coming this week. pic.twitter.com/WXnta1BjbW — Loopring (@loopringorg) August 22, 2021

Over 24 hours LRC rose 48.25% to $0.52 and was up 59.69% for the week at press time.

Alchemy Pay (CRYPTO: ACH): The token associated with the hybrid crypto-fiat payment solutions was trending among social media investors.

ACH has soared 3,519.63% since the year began. Recently, ACH was listed on major cryptocurrency exchanges Poloniex and on Coinbase Global Inc’s (NASDAQ:COIN) Pro platform.

ACH traded 19.99% higher over 24 hours to $0.12 and gained 51.31% for the week.

Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA): The proof-of-stake blockchain platform’s token topped the list of Stocktwits’ trending tickers at press time.

ADA gained traction after the project’s head of delivery Nigel Hemsley said that smart contract functionality would be ushered in on Sept. 12.

Amid concerns surrounding high transaction fees and speed of the Ethereum network, Decentralized Finance or DeFi buzz is building up around Cardano.

Last week, ADAX, a decentralized exchange protocol was reported to be gearing up to provide Cardano-tailored DeFi solutions and trading facility for token swaps, NFTs etc, Cointelegraph reported.

Over 24 hours ADA traded 11.8% higher and for the week the coin shot up 29.94. Since the year began, the Charles Hoskinson created cryptocurrency is up 1,488.34%.

ADA hit an all-time high of $2.85 shortly before press time on Sunday night.

PORNROCKET (CRYPTO: PORNROCKET): The coin that facilitates access to adult content trended on CoinMarketCap and traded 40.76% higher for the week.

The project said it was launching NSFW.app on Monday, which it claims uses a hybrid model encompassing a decentralized blockchain technical solution and institutional safeguards.

Notably, the launch takes place at a time when OnlyFans, a popular online subscription platform for NSFW content, said it would no longer host sexually explicit content.

PORNROCKET was up 3.49% at $0.00000029 at press time. This month the coin touched an all-time high of $0.0000005.

