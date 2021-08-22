Crypto And Other Digital Assets Will Replace Fiat Within 10 Years: Deloitte Blockchain Survey

According to Deloitte & Touche's recent annual global blockchain survey, 76% of finance professionals think that digital assets will serve as a solid alternative to, or outright replacement for, fiat currencies in the next 5 to 10 years.

The firm surveyed more than 1,000 finance professionals based in Brazil, China, Hong Kong, Japan, Singapore, South Africa, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, and the U.S.

Deloitte has conducted blockchain surveys for the last four years, but 2021's survey is the first to cover the commercial activities aided by blockchain.

Here are some other key takeaways from the survey: