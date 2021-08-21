Here's How Much ETH Has Been Burned By EIP-1559
More than 70,000 Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) coins have been burned or removed from the network’s circulation.
- The transaction fee-burning update, EIP-1559, came into effect on August 5.
- The EIP-1559 burns ETH that had been used to pay for transactions on the Ethereum network.
- Before EIP-1559, the Ethereum network didn’t burn tokens; instead, gas fees went to Ethereum miners, a decentralized network of powerful computers that keep the network running.
- The network is used to determine the gas price according to the demand.
- EIP-1559 replaced that with a flat fee which costs 32 gwei ($2.1) to process a simple transaction in 3 minutes.
- It costs approximately $8.80 to transfer a token on NFT marketplaces.
- Ethereum stakers verify transactions by pledging ETH to the Ethereum 2.0 smart contract.
- According to data from blockchain analytics firm Nansen, the amount staked on Ethereum surpassed 7 million ETH, worth $22.9 billion.
- Staked ETH is locked until an update that will follow the “merge”—when Ethereum 1.0 and 2.0 communicate for the first time.
