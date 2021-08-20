Here's How Much Dave Portnoy's $40,000 SafeMoon Investment Is Worth Now

In May, Dave Portnoy, founder of Barstool Sports, announced his entrance into the “sh*tcoin” space with a $40,000 investment in SafeMoon (CRYPTO: SAFEMOON).

Since then, the cryptocurrency market has been on a tumultuous path back to a $2 trillion market cap.

But is Dave safely on the Moon yet?

While Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA), and many other crypto projects have seen their tokens taking off recently, Portnoy’s SafeMoon hasn’t fared quite as well.

You could pick up 1,000,000 SafeMoon tokens for around $7 at the time of Portnoy’s announcement. Today, you can be a SafeMoon millionaire for just over $2.

Image: CoinMarketCap

On August 18, Dave confirmed on Twitter that he has diamond hands and is still holding his 4.56 billion SafeMoon tokens.

While Dave may have started with $40,000, his bag is now worth a whopping $7,165.

Portnoy’s SafeMoon shenanigans cost him $32,835, but at least he can say he’s a crypto billionaire.