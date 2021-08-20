Here's How Much Dave Portnoy's $40,000 SafeMoon Investment Is Worth Now
In May, Dave Portnoy, founder of Barstool Sports, announced his entrance into the “sh*tcoin” space with a $40,000 investment in SafeMoon (CRYPTO: SAFEMOON).
Since then, the cryptocurrency market has been on a tumultuous path back to a $2 trillion market cap.
But is Dave safely on the Moon yet?
While Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA), and many other crypto projects have seen their tokens taking off recently, Portnoy’s SafeMoon hasn’t fared quite as well.
You could pick up 1,000,000 SafeMoon tokens for around $7 at the time of Portnoy’s announcement. Today, you can be a SafeMoon millionaire for just over $2.
Image: CoinMarketCap
On August 18, Dave confirmed on Twitter that he has diamond hands and is still holding his 4.56 billion SafeMoon tokens.
While Dave may have started with $40,000, his bag is now worth a whopping $7,165.
#safemoon https://t.co/B6X6bBQxWj pic.twitter.com/NXnTNNsFsI
— Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) August 18, 2021
Portnoy’s SafeMoon shenanigans cost him $32,835, but at least he can say he’s a crypto billionaire.
