Here's How Much You Can Earn Staking Voyager's Brand New VGX 2.0 Token

byLogan Ross
August 20, 2021 5:01 pm
Advertiser Disclosure The following post was written and/or published as a collaboration between Benzinga’s in-house sponsored content team and a financial partner of Benzinga. Although the piece is not and should not be construed as editorial content, the sponsored content team works to ensure that any and all information contained within is true and accurate to the best of their knowledge and research. The content that follows is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.
What happened: Major cryptocurrency exchange Voyager Digital (CSE:VYGVF) has successfully upgraded their VGX token alongside the launch of the web3-based Voyager token exchange. 

Why it matters: The Voyager app, and now the Voyager token exchange, offer users the opportunity to stake their VGX tokens to earn a 7% annual yield on their investment. 

Voyager is a publicly traded company listed on the Canadian Stock Exchange, which adds credibility to the platform. Voyager’s primary product is their intuitive mobile app, which allows users to trade cryptocurrencies without paying fees. This makes it an ideal platform for traders, who are often priced out by high gas fees on the Ethereum blockchain and centralized exchanges. 

Upgrading pre-existing cryptocurrency technology is inherently difficult due to the decentralized nature of the blockchain. Holders of the token must be on-board with the upgrade in order to prevent a hard fork. Luckily for Voyager, the community was very supportive of the upgrade which they perceive to add value to the token. 

