Why Bitcoin-Related And Ethereum-Related Stocks Are Moving Today

byRandy Elias
August 20, 2021 9:42 am
Shares of crypto-related stocks, including Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MARA), Riot Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ:RIOT) and Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN) are trading higher amid an increase in the price of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH).

Bitcoin is trading higher by 6.4% at around $47,576 Friday morning.

Ethereum is trading higher by 8.4% at around $3,247 Friday morning.

Marathon Digital focuses on mining digital assets. It owns crypto-currency mining machines and a data center to mine digital assets. The company operates in the digital currency blockchain segment and its cryptocurrency machines are located in Canada.

Marathon Digital is trading higher by 4.8% at $33.34.

Riot Blockchain is focused on building, supporting and operating blockchain technologies. The company's portfolio consists of Verady, Tesspay, Coinsquare and others.

Riot Blockchain is trading higher by 5% at $33.65.

Coinbase is a provider of end-to-end financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto-economy.

Coinbase is trading higher by 3.2% at $256.18.

