British Banking Giant Lloyds Hires Crypto Expert

The British financial conglomerate Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) is now looking to hire a cryptocurrency expert.

What Happened: According to a job description posted on a recruiting platform BYP, the banking giant is looking to hire a Digital Currency and Innovation Senior Manager.

While Lloyds Banking Group does not provide details regarding its crypto-related projects, it notes that it is in "the middle of a £3bn investment" with a "Software Engineering led approach."

The bank admits that "the outlook for digital assets has shifted markedly" due to multiple factors having converged to "make them ready for the possibility of wider adoption."

The candidate is expected to be "a team player with influential partnering skills and a background in payments services."

Read also: Walmart Is Hiring A Digital Currency And Cryptocurrency Product Lead

The future executive is also required to have experience and knowledge of crypto and an understanding of the IT and payments spaces.

Lloyds Banking Group's Digital Currency & Innovation, Senior Manager, would be tasked — among other things — with leading the bank's fintech partnerships and developing "payments use cases and initiate business or investments orientated around the use of digital currencies."

Lastly, the new higher would also need to provide the bank with market insight and analysis related to the crypto market.