fbpx

QQQ
-3.52
369.25
-0.96%
DIA
-3.67
357.50
-1.04%
SPY
-4.74
448.78
-1.07%
TLT
+ 0.50
148.35
+ 0.34%
GLD
+ 0.15
166.82
+ 0.09%

British Banking Giant Lloyds Hires Crypto Expert

byAdrian Zmudzinski
August 18, 2021 8:14 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
British Banking Giant Lloyds Hires Crypto Expert

The British financial conglomerate Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) is now looking to hire a cryptocurrency expert.
What Happened: According to a job description posted on a recruiting platform BYP, the banking giant is looking to hire a Digital Currency and Innovation Senior Manager.

While Lloyds Banking Group does not provide details regarding its crypto-related projects, it notes that it is in "the middle of a £3bn investment" with a "Software Engineering led approach."

The bank admits that "the outlook for digital assets has shifted markedly" due to multiple factors having converged to "make them ready for the possibility of wider adoption."

The candidate is expected to be "a team player with influential partnering skills and a background in payments services."

Read also: Walmart Is Hiring A Digital Currency And Cryptocurrency Product Lead

The future executive is also required to have experience and knowledge of crypto and an understanding of the IT and payments spaces.

Lloyds Banking Group's Digital Currency & Innovation, Senior Manager, would be tasked — among other things — with leading the bank's fintech partnerships and developing "payments use cases and initiate business or investments orientated around the use of digital currencies."

Lastly, the new higher would also need to provide the bank with market insight and analysis related to the crypto market.

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, a new cryptocurrency we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Get $50 when you trade crypto!

Limited time offer: buy $500 worth of crypto and get a bonus $50! Build a diversified portfolio with Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other popular coins — or simply copy eToro’s top crypto traders!

claim now

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Penny Stocks Management Global Markets Tech

Related Articles

Fintech Spotlight: Bakkt CEO Talks Platform Innovation, Exposure To Assets Like NFTs

Earlier this month, Bakkt, a digital-currency fintech that specializes in concurrency, rewards and loyalty points, announced a partnership with prepaid and payments product provider Blackhawk Network, to empower users to easily purchase eGift using digital assets, supported loyalty points, and cash. read more

How Deutsche Bank's Performance Has Ranked Since The Fed Began Controlling Hiring, Risk-Taking