WWE Launches New NFTs, And 'It's John Cena'

byAdrian Zmudzinski
August 19, 2021 10:17 pm
WWE Launches New NFTs, And 'It's John Cena'

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc (NYSE:WWE) plans to launch non-fungible tokens dedicated to its superstar wrestler John Cena.

What Happened: According to the WWE announcement, the firm will create NFTs inspired by John Cena, one of the most prominent WWE players.

The sale will feature one platinum tier auction for an exclusive unique NFT that includes the rights to "a once-in-a-lifetime experience for two at WrestleMania 38 in 2022," a personalized WWE Championship Title Belt, and John Cena’s “Dr. of Thuganomics” style chain.

The gold tier of the NFT sale will include 500 limited edition NFTs, and a limited-edition merch box personally curated by Cena himself.

Cena is not just a random WWE star. He was so over-the-top show-stealingly publicized that he became a real-life meme.

Being a divisive figure, he is undoubtedly a major alliance for the crypto space — and not a new one at that. In fact, his promotion of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) in September 2017 was considered a possible explanation of a price spike that caused the coin to breach the absurdly high value of $4,300.

Photo: Gage Skidmore via Wikimedia

