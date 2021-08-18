fbpx

QQQ
+ 0.00
365.73
+ 0%
DIA
+ -0.01
353.84
+ 0%
SPY
+ 0.05
443.99
+ 0.01%
TLT
+ 0.00
148.85
+ 0%
GLD
+ 0.02
166.95
+ 0.01%

Why Is Dogecoin Moving Today?

byShivdeep Dhaliwal
August 18, 2021 5:18 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Why Is Dogecoin Moving Today?

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) fell 10% to $0.295 over 24 hours in the early hours of Wednesday.

What’s Moving? The Shiba Inu-themed cryptocurrency was up 10.8% over a seven-day trailing period at press time.

DOGE fell 5.24% and 3.7% respectively against Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) over 24 hours.

Since the beginning of the year, DOGE has gained 5,229.03%.

See Also: How To Buy Dogecoin (DOGE)

Why Is It Moving? DOGE’s decline early Wednesday was in tandem with other major coins as the cryptocurrency market cap fell 2.06% to $1.93 trillion.

DOGE was among the most mentioned cryptocurrencies on Twitter Inc’s (NYSE:TWTR) platform at press time, as per data from Cointrendz.

On Tuesday, Dogecoin co-creator Billy Markus tweeted about the re-invigorated Dogecoin Foundation, which he has joined as an advisor. Joining him as an advisor is also Ethereum co-creator Vitalik Buterin.

Notable board members of the Foundation include Ross Nicoll, Michi Lumin — both Doge developers — and Jens Wiechers, a Foundation veteran.

Meanwhile, Dogecoin backers are also making calls for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) to accept the meme coin amid speculations that the retail giant is planning a cryptocurrency foray. 

See Also: I Chased 'Dogemons' Around The Streets Of Tokyo And 'Earned' Dogecoin: Here's How You Can Repeat The Feat

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, a new cryptocurrency we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Get $50 when you trade crypto!

Limited time offer: buy $500 worth of crypto and get a bonus $50! Build a diversified portfolio with Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other popular coins — or simply copy eToro’s top crypto traders!

claim now

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Dogecoin Fans Reach Walmart With Puppy Eyes, Calling For Adoption

The Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) army is pushing for the retail giant Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT) to adopt the Shiba Inu-themed coin. read more

Why Is Dogecoin Moving Today?

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) traded 3.62% lower at $0.32 over 24 hours in the early hours of Tuesday. What’s Moving? The cryptocurrency was trading 27.24% higher on a seven-day trailing basis at press time. read more

Why Is Shiba Inu Bucking The Trend, Outperforming Bitcoin, Dogecoin Today?

SHIBA INU (CRYPTO: SHIB) rose over 3% in the early hours of even as major cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) and Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) declined. read more

Doge Price Skyrockets Over 10% After Mark Cuban's Tweet And Elon Musk's Confirmation

Over the past 24 hours, Dogecoin's (CRYPTO: DOGE) price rose 10.3% to $0.33. This continues its positive trend over the past week where it has experienced a 30.0% gain, moving from $0.25 to its current price. As it stands right now, the coin's all-time high is $0.73. read more