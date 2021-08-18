Why Is Dogecoin Moving Today?

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) fell 10% to $0.295 over 24 hours in the early hours of Wednesday.

What’s Moving? The Shiba Inu-themed cryptocurrency was up 10.8% over a seven-day trailing period at press time.

DOGE fell 5.24% and 3.7% respectively against Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) over 24 hours.

Since the beginning of the year, DOGE has gained 5,229.03%.

See Also: How To Buy Dogecoin (DOGE)

Why Is It Moving? DOGE’s decline early Wednesday was in tandem with other major coins as the cryptocurrency market cap fell 2.06% to $1.93 trillion.

DOGE was among the most mentioned cryptocurrencies on Twitter Inc’s (NYSE:TWTR) platform at press time, as per data from Cointrendz.

On Tuesday, Dogecoin co-creator Billy Markus tweeted about the re-invigorated Dogecoin Foundation, which he has joined as an advisor. Joining him as an advisor is also Ethereum co-creator Vitalik Buterin.

Notable board members of the Foundation include Ross Nicoll, Michi Lumin — both Doge developers — and Jens Wiechers, a Foundation veteran.

Meanwhile, Dogecoin backers are also making calls for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) to accept the meme coin amid speculations that the retail giant is planning a cryptocurrency foray.

See Also: I Chased 'Dogemons' Around The Streets Of Tokyo And 'Earned' Dogecoin: Here's How You Can Repeat The Feat