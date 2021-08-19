Here's Why 'Dogecoin Manifesto' Is Trending On Twitter Today
The hashtag "#dogecoinmanifesto" is trending on Twitter as of press time.
Why Is It Trending? Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) now has a manifesto that contains a public declaration of the cryptocurrency’s four aims and people cannot stop talking about it on Twitter Inc.'s (NYSE:TWTR) social media platform.
The Dogecoin Manifesto was released by the now re-invigorated Dogecoin Foundation.
The Manifesto sets out four cardinal values: Being useful, being personable, being welcoming, and being reliable.
The document makes it clear that these four values take precedence over technical brilliance, profit-driven economics, competition and exclusivity, and speed of delivery.
I'm signing the Dogecoin Manifesto! @dogecoinFdn @dogecoin https://t.co/6353pTn0uP #dogecoinManifesto
— Ross Nicoll (@JRossNicoll) August 17, 2021
Who’s Signing Up? Signatories include Dogecoin co-creator Billy Markus, Decentralized Dance Party-founder Gary Lachance, and Dogecoin core developer Ross Nicoll.
While Lachance and Nicoll are on the board of the Dogecoin Foundation, Markus and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) co-creator Vitalik Buterin are advisors.
Some big news about the Dogecoin Foundation!
I also recommend checking out the board advisors page: https://t.co/GJxFUN1TmJ
A few folks you may have heard of in that group. https://t.co/0GrzUOJe4f
— Shibetoshi Nakamoto (@BillyM2k) August 17, 2021
How To Sign The Manifesto: Anyone can sign on to the manifesto on Twitter Inc’s (NYSE:TWTR) platform by following this link, which led to a proliferation of tweets mentioning the Manifesto.
YouTuber Matt Wallace noted that #dogecoinManifesto began to gain traction on Twitter after rumors spread that Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) was seeing and considering tweets that pushed for DOGE acceptance at the retailer.
#dogecoinManifesto starting to trend after rumors are spreading that @Walmart has been seeing and considering our tweets for them to accept #Dogecoin. THIS COULD BE BIG! 🙂
— Matt Wallace (@MattWallace888) August 18, 2021
A number of tweets with the Manifesto hashtag were seen on Twitter at press time.
LETS GO WALMART & #DOGECOIN #dogecoinManifesto
— SlumDOGE Millionaire (@ProTheDoge) August 19, 2021
It’s happening #dogearmy we are finally getting #DogecoinFoundation back #dogecoinManifesto pic.twitter.com/jVl0JXh5SX
— Aidan Antor (@AJA71700) August 18, 2021
Signed #dogecoinManifesto. In a world where crypto is currency #dogewillbethere
— David M. (@MinisterKool) August 17, 2021
Price Action: DOGE traded 2.82% higher at $0.30 at press time over 24 hours. The apex cryptocurrency Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) traded 0.43% lower at $44,834.87 in the same time frame.
