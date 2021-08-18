Dogecoin Fans Reach Walmart With Puppy Eyes, Calling For Adoption

The Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) army is pushing for the retail giant Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) to adopt the Shiba Inu-themed coin.

What Happened: A petition started on Change.org six months ago titled “Walmart to accept Dogecoin as an online form of payment” is circulating again and attracted 1,684 signatures as of press time.

“Walmart would have an amazing opportunity to be the first mainstream retailer to take advantage of the digital currency that can provide a fee-free, or fee-minimal place to store wealth that can be spent, and, if needed, easily converted to cash,” stated the petition.

See Also: How To Buy Dogecoin (DOGE)

The DOGE fans urged Walmart to consider accepting the cryptocurrency, pointing out that it would be “innovative and seen by the millions of people as a supportive step to the low-income households that find banking expensive.”

The push to get Walmart to accept DOGE also moved to Twitter Inc’s (NYSE:TWTR) social media platform.

Retweet if you want to spend #Dogecoin at @Walmart!!! — Matt Wallace (@MattWallace888) August 17, 2021

Hey @Walmart

Can you consider accepting #Dogecoin? I think through acceptance you’d find a great group of consumers ready to spend their #doge — Do.Only.Good.Everyday (@DogePromise) August 16, 2021

Why It Matters: Signs are cropping up that retail behemoths are looking for talent to tackle cryptocurrency payments.

See Also: EXCLUSIVE: Dogebeans Owner On Adopting Dogecoin Branding And How The Meme Coin Can Help Small Businesses Take On Giants Like Apple, Amazon

Walmart posted a new job posting Monday on its website. As per the advertisement, the retail giant is looking for a person who will develop a strategy and a roadmap with respect to digital assets.

Last month, it was reported that Amazon.com, Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) was looking for a cryptocurrency expert of its own to lead its digital currency and blockchain strategy. Dogecoin fans have made similar extensive calls for the Jeff Bezos-founded e-commerce giant to adopt Dogecoin.

iPhone maker Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) too was on the lookout for a business development manager with experience in cryptocurrency to lead alternative payments partnerships in May.

DOGE has already established a foothold in promotions with companies such as Slim Jim maker Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) and Unilever Plc (NYSE:UL) through its Axe deodorant brand running DOGE-based campaigns.

Read Next: I Chased 'Dogemons' Around The Streets Of Tokyo And 'Earned' Dogecoin: Here's How You Can Repeat The Feat