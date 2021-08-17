Only For Crypto Traders! Top Crypto Gainers And Losers For Today

Pulled from Benzinga Pro here’s the list of the top crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:

GAINERS

(CRYPTO: HNT) increased by 15.96% to $21.64. The trading volume for this coin is currently $102.04 million, which is 4.03% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 2,027,803,549. 94,104,570.89 223,000,000 XDC Network (CRYPTO: XDC) is up 14.91% at $0.15. The trading volume for this coin is currently $21.73 million, which is 1.62% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $XDC’s estimated market cap is $1,918,608,476 as of today.

(CRYPTO: XDC) is up 14.91% at $0.15. The trading volume for this coin is currently $21.73 million, which is 1.62% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $XDC’s estimated market cap is $1,918,608,476 as of today. 12,238,141,964 Not Available Avalanche (CRYPTO: AVAX) increased by 14.77% to $23.28. Avalanche’s current trading volume totals $644.48 million, a 3.42% increase from its 100-day average volume. $AVAX’s estimated market cap is $4,045,870,571 as of today.

(CRYPTO: AVAX) increased by 14.77% to $23.28. Avalanche’s current trading volume totals $644.48 million, a 3.42% increase from its 100-day average volume. $AVAX’s estimated market cap is $4,045,870,571 as of today. 173,603,885.19 720,000,000 Audius (CRYPTO: AUDIO) increased by 12.12% to $2.88. Audius’s current trading volume totals $1.04 billion, a 41.67% increase from its 100-day average volume. $AUDIO’s estimated market cap is $1,154,453,576 as of today.

(CRYPTO: AUDIO) increased by 12.12% to $2.88. Audius’s current trading volume totals $1.04 billion, a 41.67% increase from its 100-day average volume. $AUDIO’s estimated market cap is $1,154,453,576 as of today. 400,244,277 1,044,483,818.52 Terra (CRYPTO: LUNA) is up 8.37% at $24.82. Terra’s current trading volume totals $1.75 billion, a 3.92% increase from its 100-day average volume. $LUNA’s estimated market cap is $10,187,124,294 as of today.

(CRYPTO: LUNA) is up 8.37% at $24.82. Terra’s current trading volume totals $1.75 billion, a 3.92% increase from its 100-day average volume. $LUNA’s estimated market cap is $10,187,124,294 as of today. 409,002,630.61 Not Available Near (CRYPTO: NEAR) is up 7.76% at $3.74. The trading volume for this coin is currently $211.22 million, which is 1.81% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $NEAR’s estimated market cap is $1,636,135,073 as of today.

(CRYPTO: NEAR) is up 7.76% at $3.74. The trading volume for this coin is currently $211.22 million, which is 1.81% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $NEAR’s estimated market cap is $1,636,135,073 as of today. 435,936,758.87 1,000,000,000 Cosmos (CRYPTO: ATOM) rose 5.62% to $17.13 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 465.02 million, which is 0.18% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 4,742,401,128.

LOSERS

Filecoin (CRYPTO: FIL) declined by 1.76% to $72.58 over the past 24 hours. Filecoin’s current trading volume totals $738.16 million, a 0.03% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $FIL’s estimated market cap is $7,074,606,398.

(CRYPTO: FIL) declined by 1.76% to $72.58 over the past 24 hours. Filecoin’s current trading volume totals $738.16 million, a 0.03% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $FIL’s estimated market cap is $7,074,606,398. 97,404,018 1,972,550,676 Binance Coin (CRYPTO: BNB) declined by 1.72% to $415.45 over the past 24 hours. Binance Coin’s current trading volume totals $2.37 billion, a 0.19% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $BNB’s estimated market cap is $64,294,794,634.

(CRYPTO: BNB) declined by 1.72% to $415.45 over the past 24 hours. Binance Coin’s current trading volume totals $2.37 billion, a 0.19% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $BNB’s estimated market cap is $64,294,794,634. 154,533,651.9 170,533,651.9 Amp (CRYPTO: AMP) declined by 1.7% to $0.06 over the past 24 hours. Amp’s current trading volume totals $27.16 million, a 0.39% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $AMP’s estimated market cap is $2,859,554,653.

(CRYPTO: AMP) declined by 1.7% to $0.06 over the past 24 hours. Amp’s current trading volume totals $27.16 million, a 0.39% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $AMP’s estimated market cap is $2,859,554,653. 48,013,928,909.16 99,225,164,238.5 Wrapped Bitcoin (CRYPTO: WBTC) declined by 1.68% to $45449 over the past 24 hours. Wrapped Bitcoin’s current trading volume totals $277.20 million, a 0.39% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 8,851,802,296.

(CRYPTO: WBTC) declined by 1.68% to $45449 over the past 24 hours. Wrapped Bitcoin’s current trading volume totals $277.20 million, a 0.39% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 8,851,802,296. 194,523.06 194,523.06 Celsius Network (CRYPTO: CEL) declined by 1.35% to $6.16 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 14.89 million, which is 0.3% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 2,612,983,467.

(CRYPTO: CEL) declined by 1.35% to $6.16 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 14.89 million, which is 0.3% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 2,612,983,467. 423,415,980.35 Not Available cETH (CRYPTO: CETH) declined by 1.17% to $62.46 over the past 24 hours. cETH’s current trading volume totals $2.17 million, a 0.96% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. $CETH’s estimated market cap is $4,897,176,703 as of today.

(CRYPTO: CETH) declined by 1.17% to $62.46 over the past 24 hours. cETH’s current trading volume totals $2.17 million, a 0.96% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. $CETH’s estimated market cap is $4,897,176,703 as of today. 78,230,349.96 Not Available Huobi BTC (CRYPTO: HBTC) decreased by 1.08% to $45479 over the past 24 hours. Huobi BTC’s current trading volume totals $14.63 million, a 0.34% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 1,819,253,212.

