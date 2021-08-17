fbpx

QQQ
-3.25
372.23
-0.88%
DIA
-2.75
359.32
-0.77%
SPY
-2.88
449.85
-0.64%
TLT
-0.06
148.97
-0.04%
GLD
-0.23
167.45
-0.14%

Only For Crypto Traders! Top Crypto Gainers And Losers For Today

byBenzinga Insights
August 17, 2021 4:14 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More

Pulled from Benzinga Pro here’s the list of the top crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:

GAINERS

  • Helium (CRYPTO: HNT) increased by 15.96% to $21.64. The trading volume for this coin is currently $102.04 million, which is 4.03% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 2,027,803,549.
    Circulating Supply: 94,104,570.89
    Max Supply: 223,000,000
  • XDC Network (CRYPTO: XDC) is up 14.91% at $0.15. The trading volume for this coin is currently $21.73 million, which is 1.62% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $XDC’s estimated market cap is $1,918,608,476 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 12,238,141,964
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • Avalanche (CRYPTO: AVAX) increased by 14.77% to $23.28. Avalanche’s current trading volume totals $644.48 million, a 3.42% increase from its 100-day average volume. $AVAX’s estimated market cap is $4,045,870,571 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 173,603,885.19
    Max Supply: 720,000,000
  • Audius (CRYPTO: AUDIO) increased by 12.12% to $2.88. Audius’s current trading volume totals $1.04 billion, a 41.67% increase from its 100-day average volume. $AUDIO’s estimated market cap is $1,154,453,576 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 400,244,277
    Max Supply: 1,044,483,818.52
  • Terra (CRYPTO: LUNA) is up 8.37% at $24.82. Terra’s current trading volume totals $1.75 billion, a 3.92% increase from its 100-day average volume. $LUNA’s estimated market cap is $10,187,124,294 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 409,002,630.61
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • Near (CRYPTO: NEAR) is up 7.76% at $3.74. The trading volume for this coin is currently $211.22 million, which is 1.81% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $NEAR’s estimated market cap is $1,636,135,073 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 435,936,758.87
    Max Supply: 1,000,000,000
  • Cosmos (CRYPTO: ATOM) rose 5.62% to $17.13 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 465.02 million, which is 0.18% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 4,742,401,128.
    Circulating Supply: 277,685,753.48
    Max Supply: Not Available

LOSERS

  • Filecoin (CRYPTO: FIL) declined by 1.76% to $72.58 over the past 24 hours. Filecoin’s current trading volume totals $738.16 million, a 0.03% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $FIL’s estimated market cap is $7,074,606,398.
    Circulating Supply: 97,404,018
    Max Supply: 1,972,550,676
  • Binance Coin (CRYPTO: BNB) declined by 1.72% to $415.45 over the past 24 hours. Binance Coin’s current trading volume totals $2.37 billion, a 0.19% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $BNB’s estimated market cap is $64,294,794,634.
    Circulating Supply: 154,533,651.9
    Max Supply: 170,533,651.9
  • Amp (CRYPTO: AMP) declined by 1.7% to $0.06 over the past 24 hours. Amp’s current trading volume totals $27.16 million, a 0.39% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $AMP’s estimated market cap is $2,859,554,653.
    Circulating Supply: 48,013,928,909.16
    Max Supply: 99,225,164,238.5
  • Wrapped Bitcoin (CRYPTO: WBTC) declined by 1.68% to $45449 over the past 24 hours. Wrapped Bitcoin’s current trading volume totals $277.20 million, a 0.39% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 8,851,802,296.
    Circulating Supply: 194,523.06
    Max Supply: 194,523.06
  • Celsius Network (CRYPTO: CEL) declined by 1.35% to $6.16 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 14.89 million, which is 0.3% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 2,612,983,467.
    Circulating Supply: 423,415,980.35
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • cETH (CRYPTO: CETH) declined by 1.17% to $62.46 over the past 24 hours. cETH’s current trading volume totals $2.17 million, a 0.96% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. $CETH’s estimated market cap is $4,897,176,703 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 78,230,349.96
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • Huobi BTC (CRYPTO: HBTC) decreased by 1.08% to $45479 over the past 24 hours. Huobi BTC’s current trading volume totals $14.63 million, a 0.34% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 1,819,253,212.
    Circulating Supply: 39,906.37
    Max Supply: 39,906.37

Do you want to learn more about trading and be able to analyze your own portfolio of stocks or cryptocurrencies?

Consider signing up for Benzinga Pro.

Benzinga Pro gives you up to date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy. You can follow the link here to visit.

Powered by CoinGecko API

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, a new cryptocurrency we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Get $50 when you trade crypto!

Limited time offer: buy $500 worth of crypto and get a bonus $50! Build a diversified portfolio with Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other popular coins — or simply copy eToro’s top crypto traders!

claim now

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Crypto EOS Decreased More Than 6% Today

EOS's (CRYPTO: EOS) price has decreased 6.13% over the past 24 hours to $5.37. This is contrary to the coins performance over the past week where it has experienced an up-trend of 20.0%, moving from $4.46 to its current price. read more

Stellar Decreases More Than 6% Within 24 hours

Stellar's (CRYPTO: XLM) price has decreased 6.17% over the past 24 hours to $0.37. This is contrary to the coins performance over the past week where it has experienced an up-trend of 21.0%, moving from $0.3 to its current price. read more

What's Going On With Ethereum Classic?

Over the past 24 hours, Ethereum Classic's (CRYPTO: ETC) price has fallen 5.37% to $68.03. This is opposite to its positive trend over the past week where it has experienced a 16.0% gain, moving from $57.96 to its current price. read more

This Crypto Is Up By 33% In 24 Hours Outperforming Dogecoin Bitcoin And Ethereum

Over the past 24 hours, Terra's (CRYPTO: LUNA) price has risen 33.11% to $23.44. This continues its positive trend over the past week where it has experienced a 59.0% gain, moving from $14.17 to its current price.Over the past 24 hours, Terra's (CRYPTO: LUNA) price rose 33.11% to $23.44. read more