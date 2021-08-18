fbpx

QQQ
-3.25
372.23
-0.88%
DIA
-2.75
359.32
-0.77%
SPY
-2.88
449.85
-0.64%
TLT
-0.06
148.97
-0.04%
GLD
-0.23
167.45
-0.14%

This Company Lets You Buy A Tesla With Dogecoin And Other Cryptocurrencies

bySamyuktha Sriram
August 17, 2021 8:00 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
This Company Lets You Buy A Tesla With Dogecoin And Other Cryptocurrencies

Puerto Rican technology company Bots Inc (OTC:BTZI) is making Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) a payment option for buying pre-owned Teslas.

What Happened: According to the company's press release, it has enabled local car dealerships to start accepting DOGE and other cryptocurrencies as payment.

Bots said it moved to offer Dogecoin merchant services after seeing demand from car dealers and manufacturers.

Why It Matters: After the crypto boom in 2020, dealerships reportedly recognized that the rising popularity of cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Dogecoin was an opportunity to reach new customers.

What’s more, the price of used cars has rapidly increased over the same period, driven by the global shortage in microchips forcing cutbacks in production.

For instance, automotive research site iSeeCars.com found that an average new Model 3 sells for $44,409, while a lightly used version is listed for $45,677.

“Buyers are willing to pay extra for a used Tesla Model 3 because the Model 3 is still relatively uncommon in the used car marketplace. And despite the high resale value of its used versions, it is the most affordable Tesla available,” said iSeeCars Executive Analyst Karl Brauer to the Observer.

What Else: Last month, Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk hinted that the company could soon resume accepting Bitcoin as payment for its electric vehicles.

“I want to do a little more diligence to confirm that the percentage of renewable energy usage is most likely at or above 50% and that there is a trend towards increasing that number. If so, Tesla will resume accepting Bitcoin,” he said.

For now, however, used cars dealers that opt to provide their customers with the option of using crypto to make purchases can do so with Bots’ merchant services.

Price Action: At press time, Dogecoin was trading at $0.2984, down 6.39% over the past 24-hours.

Read next: If Bitcoin Bulls Are Right, Environmental Damage Would Be Disastrous: Report

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, a new cryptocurrency we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Get $50 when you trade crypto!

Limited time offer: buy $500 worth of crypto and get a bonus $50! Build a diversified portfolio with Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other popular coins — or simply copy eToro’s top crypto traders!

claim now

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Global Markets Tech

Related Articles

If Bitcoin Bulls Are Right, Environmental Damage Would Be Disastrous: Report

If Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) bulls are right and the coin's price reaches a price of $500,000, there could be dire consequences for the environment. read more

If You Invested $1,000 In Dogecoin When The Dallas Mavericks Began Accepting The Meme Crypto, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

One of the most vocal supporters of Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) has been entrepreneur and NBA team owner Mark Cuban. read more

I Chased 'Dogemons' Around The Streets Of Tokyo And 'Earned' Dogecoin: Here's How You Can Repeat The Feat

I spent the weekend catching “Dogemons,” cute creatures littered around Tokyo while playing the augmented reality game “Dogemon Go,” which promises to rew read more

Chainalysis Report: 37 Billion Dogecoin Is Owned By Only 31 Investors

What Happened: On-chain analysis from blockchain data firm Chainalysis revealed that newer Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) investors had increased their skin in the game. read more