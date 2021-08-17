fbpx

QQQ
-3.08
372.06
-0.83%
DIA
-2.76
359.33
-0.77%
SPY
-2.72
449.69
-0.61%
TLT
+ 0.18
148.73
+ 0.12%
GLD
-0.47
167.69
-0.28%

XRP Down By 4% Within 24 hours

byBenzinga Insights
August 17, 2021 10:16 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
XRP Down By 4% Within 24 hours

Over the past 24 hours, XRP's (CRYPTO: XRP) price has fallen 4.41% to $1.19. This is opposite to its positive trend over the past week where it has experienced a 44.0% gain, moving from $0.83 to its current price.

The chart below compares the price movement and volatility for XRP over the past 24 hours (left) to its price movement over the past week (right). The gray bands are bollinger bands, measuring the volatility for both the daily and weekly price movements. The wider the bands are, or the larger the gray area is at any given moment, the larger the volatility.

price_chart

The trading volume for the coin has climbed 73.0% over the past week, moving opposite, directionally, with the overall circulating supply of the coin, which has decreased 0.13%. This brings the circulating supply to 46.42 billion, which makes up an estimated 46.42% of its max supply of 100.00 billion. According to our data, the current market cap ranking for XRP is #6 at 55.21 billion.

supply_and_vol

Where Can You Buy XRP?

If you are interested in purchasing XRP or want to learn more about it, follow this link to Benzinga Money. Our Benzinga Money team has in-depth educational content that not only explains the details of the coin itself but also how and where you can purchase it.

Do you want to learn more about trading and be able to analyze your own portfolio of stocks or cryptocurrencies? Consider signing up for Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy. You can follow the link here to visit.

Powered by CoinGecko API

This post contains affiliate links from which Benzinga may earn a commission.

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, a new cryptocurrency we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Get $50 when you trade crypto!

Limited time offer: buy $500 worth of crypto and get a bonus $50! Build a diversified portfolio with Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other popular coins — or simply copy eToro’s top crypto traders!

claim now

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

This Crypto Is Up By 33% In 24 Hours Outperforming Dogecoin Bitcoin And Ethereum

Over the past 24 hours, Terra's (CRYPTO: LUNA) price has risen 33.11% to $23.44. This continues its positive trend over the past week where it has experienced a 59.0% gain, moving from $14.17 to its current price.Over the past 24 hours, Terra's (CRYPTO: LUNA) price rose 33.11% to $23.44. read more

VeChain Tumbles More Than 4% In 24 hours

Over the past 24 hours, VeChain's (CRYPTO: VET) price has fallen 4.64% to $0.13. This is opposite to its positive trend over the past week where it has experienced a 23.0% gain, moving from $0.11 to its current price. read more

Day Trader Bible, Ethereum Classic And Solana Among Top Crypto Movers In 24H

After pulling data from Benzinga Pro the following is the list of top crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication: read more

Cardano ADA Tumbled Almost 7% - Slight Correction After Bullish Momentum

Cardano's (CRYPTO: ADA) price has decreased 6.84% over the past 24 hours to $1.74. This is contrary to the coins performance over the past week where it has experienced an up-trend of 33.0%, moving from $1.56 to its current price. read more