Old vs. New: Managing Your Cryptocurrency with the New Hodlnaut App

Photo by Denise Jans on Unsplash

Keeping a close eye on your investments is an important part of managing your portfolio. And that’s true no matter if you put your money into real estate, mutual funds or digital assets like Bitcoin (BTC). But with the world anxious to return to the outside, you need to have the ability to adjust your portfolio whether you’re sitting in front of your computer or on the road.

That’s why Hodlnaut made it a priority to offer its own iOS app to manage your cryptocurrencies, oversee your portfolio and track your earnings. But that doesn’t mean you have to now use the app to accomplish these tasks; it simply means you have choices. You want to have your holdings at your fingertips wherever you are, and now that’s possible. But does one choice have an advantage over the other? Let’s find out.

The Old Way

When you first opened your Hodlnaut account, you went to the website to begin. Remember, if you don’t have an account already, it’s easy to use the website to start your cryptocurrency investment journey. Just click on the Sign up button in the top right of the website and follow the prompts to start HODLing.

Your website account lets you trade cryptocurrencies, check interest earnings, swap tokens, request a loan and change your preferred interest payout. You can even join Hodlnaut’s affiliate program and receive some benefits by referring your friends to invest as well. The only problem is, you have to be at a computer to manage your portfolio. And that makes the newly-released app all the more exciting because it gives you the freedom to adjust, track and earn on the go.

The New Way

Starting August 11, 2021, the company launched its iOS application, available for download on all Apple devices from the App Store. All you have to do is open the App Store, search for Hodlnaut, download the app and get started.

Once you’re in the application, you can either open a new account or log in to your existing account. Your customized dashboard will greet you with all the digital holdings you can HODL and earn interest on. The app also provides compound interest information on your assets, a way to deposit your crypto and the ability to withdraw funds at any time.

The great thing is, once you download the app, you can also participate in the affiliate program, which includes up to $300 in rewards. And sharing with your friends will benefit you both with commissions for you and a sign-up bonus for them. Just be sure to meet all the set qualifications to receive the perks. If you’re unsure about the success of one of your referrals, don’t worry! You can track your referrals right on the app.

Manage Your Crypto from Anywhere

Whether you have investments in Bitcoin, Ethereum (ETH) or another digital asset, you know that the crypto market comes with some volatility — so it’s essential to stay on top of your holdings. The Hodlnaut website will give you everything you need to manage your portfolio if you're home or at your computer.

But when you leave your computer, you need a way to keep your holdings current, which is why you need the app. Paired together, you can take care of your digital assets no matter where you are.