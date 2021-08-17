Why Is Powerbridge Technologies' Stock Rising Today?
- SaaS solutions and Blockchain applications provider Powerbridge Technologies Co Ltd (NASDAQ:PBTS) inked an agreement with Cryptodigital Holdings Ltd.
- Cryptodigital will provide related services to Powerbridge to acquire a certain number of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) miners and develop and manage the mining operations in Asia and North America under the arrangement.
- The financial terms of the agreement remain undisclosed.
- The partnership will help the company achieve a competitive level of mining fleet and hash rate.
- Powerbridge recently disclosed plans to expand operations to include mining cryptocurrency.
- Price Action: PBTS shares traded higher by 13.9% at $1.72 in the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.
