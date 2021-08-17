fbpx

QQQ
+ 0.00
368.98
+ 0%
DIA
-0.02
356.59
-0.01%
SPY
+ 0.06
446.91
+ 0.01%
TLT
+ 0.00
148.91
+ 0%
GLD
+ 0.01
167.21
+ 0.01%

Alibaba Launches New NFT Marketplace: What You Need To Know

byMadhukumar Warrier
August 17, 2021 6:18 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Alibaba Launches New NFT Marketplace: What You Need To Know

Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has launched a new marketplace for non fungible tokens, or NFTs,  where trademark holders can sell tokenized licenses to their intellectual property, the South China Morning Post reported.

What Happened: The new NFT marketplace, called “Blockchain Digital Copyright and Asset Trade,” was launched on Alibaba's Auction platform.

NFTs launched via the platform will be issued through the “New Copyright Blockchain,” a platform run by the Sichuan Blockchain Association Copyright Committee, as per the report.

According to SCMP, the NFT marketplace will allow writers, musicians, game developers and artists to sell the rights to their content via blockchain.

The marketplace already has several NFTs listed, which will start being auctioned next month. Each auction reportedly starts at RMB 100 ($15) and bidders must deposit RMB 500 (about $77) to participate in the auctions.

See Also: Dogecoin Creator Is Selling His '10 Commandments' For Meme Coin Community From 7 Years Ago As NFT

Why It Matters: The launch of the new NFT marketplace by Alibaba comes even as its own subsidiaries have already forayed into NFTs.

It was reported in June that 16,000 copies of NFTs representing two artworks were sold on Alibaba-backed Ant Group’s payment platform Alipay within hours.

The South China Morning Post too launched its own NFT project named ‘ARTIFACT’ in July by offering historical moments reported by the publication from its archives on a blockchain.

Price Action: Alibaba Group shares closed 3.1% lower in Monday’s trading at $182.71.

Read Next: PUNKS Comic: What You Should Know About This Surging NFT That's Attracting Venture Capitalist Money

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, a new cryptocurrency we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Get $50 when you trade crypto!

Limited time offer: buy $500 worth of crypto and get a bonus $50! Build a diversified portfolio with Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other popular coins — or simply copy eToro’s top crypto traders!

claim now

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Markets

Related Articles

Alibaba's Ant Says NFTs Aren't Cryptocurrencies As 16,000 Art Copies Get Sold Out In A Blink

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA)-backed Ant Group has sought to clarify that non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are not cryptocurrencies, according to a read more

Buying.com Is Ready To Usher In The Second-Generation E-Commerce Revolution

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AZMN) came online during 1995 as yet another online bookstore. One that didn't even have the support of local brick-and-mortar stores, like Barnes and Noble, so the new website passed under most people's radar, even expert observers. read more

Chinese Bitcoin Mining Restrictions Lead To Lower GPU Prices As Leading Bitcoin Miners Suspend Operations: SCMP

Chinese Stock Exchanges Take On Robinhood Offering Crypto Features To US Clients

Chinese stock exchanges Futu and Tiger Brokers are taking on the US trading platform Robinhood by offering a selection of cryptocurrencies to American traders. read more