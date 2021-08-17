fbpx

QQQ
+ 0.16
368.66
+ 0.04%
DIA
+ 1.16
354.23
+ 0.33%
SPY
+ 1.11
444.81
+ 0.25%
TLT
+ 0.36
148.19
+ 0.24%
GLD
+ 0.84
165.55
+ 0.5%

Bitcoin Bull Jack Dorsey Hires Crypto, Privacy Veteran To Build Decentralized Social Media

byShivdeep Dhaliwal
August 17, 2021 12:14 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Bitcoin Bull Jack Dorsey Hires Crypto, Privacy Veteran To Build Decentralized Social Media

Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) CEO Jack Dorsey has picked cryptocurrency developer and privacy veteran Jay Graber to lead efforts to build a decentralized social media network dubbed Bluesky.

What Happened: Graber, who contributed to the ZCash (CRYPTO: ZEC) project, announced the news on Twitter on Monday.

On its website, Bluesky says they are “focusing on re-building the social web by connecting disconnected silos and returning control of the social experience to users.”

Dorsey termed Graber’s hiring as “another step towards decentralizing Twitter and social media.”

“Now we can move much faster, and through code,” the CEO wrote on Twitter.

On Monday, Twitter shares closed 1.6% lower at $63.78 in the regular session.

Why It Matters: Should Bluesky materialize and Twitter adopt the system, then posts on the network could be available through other interfaces as well, reported Bloomberg.

Content moderation would be affected since a post removed from one social media website could be available on another with a different moderation rule set.

Dorsey, who also heads Square Inc (NYSE:SQ), is a supporter of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and has expressed strong support for decentralization.

The entrepreneur was recently critical of rival Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) and other coins on their founding principles, security, and centralization. 

Even so, Dorsey has in the past defended Twitter’s censorship and moderation policies in Congress.

Responding to criticism surrounding political content and its moderation in October last year, Dorsey said “​people have choice of other communication channels.”

“We have policies that are focused on making sure that more voices on the platform are possible.”

Read Next: Jack Dorsey's Square Announces New Fintech Company With 'Primary Focus On Bitcoin'

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, a new cryptocurrency we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Get $50 when you trade crypto!

Limited time offer: buy $500 worth of crypto and get a bonus $50! Build a diversified portfolio with Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other popular coins — or simply copy eToro’s top crypto traders!

claim now

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Markets Tech

Related Articles

Ethereum Is A 'Scam?' Twitter CEO Takes To Trolling Another Crypto After Playing Around With Dogecoin

Twitter Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) and Square Inc. read more

Bitcoin Key To Twitter's Future, Says Jack Dorsey

Twitter Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) CEO Jack Dorsey said Thursday on the earnings call that apex cryptocurrency Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) will be a “big part” of the company’s future. read more

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey Throws Dogecoin Community In A Frenzy With Cryptic Tweet

Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) and Square Inc (NYSE: SQ) CEO Jack Dorsey sent out a cryptic tweet Thursday, which caught the attention of Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) community. read more

Why Is Dogecoin Moving Higher Today?

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) traded 2.36% higher at $0.20 in the early hours of Friday. read more