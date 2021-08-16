fbpx

QQQ
+ 0.16
368.66
+ 0.04%
DIA
+ 1.16
354.23
+ 0.33%
SPY
+ 1.11
444.81
+ 0.25%
TLT
+ 0.36
148.19
+ 0.24%
GLD
+ 0.84
165.55
+ 0.5%

Crypto Community Remembers How Nixon Killed The Dollar, Reminds Bitcoin Is A Solution

byAdrian Zmudzinski
August 16, 2021 7:06 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Crypto Community Remembers How Nixon Killed The Dollar, Reminds Bitcoin Is A Solution

The crypto community — but most of all, the Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) community — is pointing out the disastrous consequences of the Richard Nixon administration's decision to take the dollar off of the gold standard in 1971, exactly 50 years ago.

What Happened: The Bitcoin community caused the #wtfhappenedin1971 hashtag to go viral on Twitter Inc.(NYSE:TWTR) to attract public attention to the damage that fiat money has done to the world's economy.

A website dedicated to sharing data of the event created by the United States cryptocurrency exchange River Financial illustrates how the economy changed with the transition to fiat.

Fiat money is a government-issued currency that is not backed by a physical commodity — just like the dollar was backed by gold until 1971 — deriving derives from the Latin word fiat, meaning "let it be done" — in the sense of an order, decree or resolution.

What It Means: In monetary economics, it is an intrinsically valueless object or record that is accepted widely as a means of payment.

Data released by the economic policy institute clearly shows that since 1971, the United States' net productivity growth stopped causing hourly wages to grow as well.

Up until that point, the lines representing the two metrics followed each other so closely that they nearly perfectly overlap.

After the dollar was detached from the gold standard, productivity more than doubled, but it didn't reflect on wages.

Real gross domestic product, real wages, and trade policies in the United States were also nearly as strictly intertwined until — you guessed it — Nixon decided to ruin it all in 1971.

Similarly, charts representing the income concentration at the top also show that income inequality grew immeasurably since the untethering of the dollar from gold.

Even the average black income versus the average white income chart shows that racial inequality grew — damaging United States' Afro-American communities.

Lastly, a document illustrating the cost of living in 1971 shows that a new house used to cost $25,200, while the average income was $10,622 per year.

A new car used to cost $3,560, the average rent was $150, Harvard University's tuition was $2,600 per year.

The astronomical increase in prices is caused largely by the astronomical inflation of 2,327% — up from 306% in 1970 — which immensely decreased the dollar's purchasing power.

Bitcoin Fixes This

Bitcoin was created as a solution to the fiat-based financial system.

Bitcoin proponents firmly believe that government control of money is detrimental to both the economy and society.

Hardcoded into the first-ever Bitcoin network's block was a headline of January third, 2009th issue of The London Times: "Chancellor on brink of second bailout for banks."

This had the double purpose of proving that the block did not exist before this newspaper came out, but also to bring to attention Bitcoin's value proposal — opting out of a financial system based on fractional reserve banking and fiat money.

There won't ever be more than 21 million Bitcoins, but we cannot know how many dollars will ever be printed.

Why It Matters: You know exactly how much Bitcoin you hold in your wallet, but we cannot know how many of its customer's deposits banks actually do hold in their reserves.

This last detail is why everybody is so afraid of bank runs: if everybody wanted to withdraw their money at once, then we'd find out that most of it are not even there — the wonders of fractional reserve banking.

For those reasons, Bitcoin proponents bring to everyone's attention that the current financial system is broken, exploitative, and nothing more than an illusion.

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, a new cryptocurrency we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Get $50 when you trade crypto!

Limited time offer: buy $500 worth of crypto and get a bonus $50! Build a diversified portfolio with Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other popular coins — or simply copy eToro’s top crypto traders!

claim now

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Commodities Politics Markets General

Related Articles

Jack Dorsey Pulls An Elon Musk As Bitcoin Bull Continues To Engage With Irked Ethereum Backers

Twitter Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) CEO Jack Dorsey, a big supporter of apex cryptocurrency Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), has pulled a Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: read more

EXCLUSIVE: Greg (Yes, That Guy On Twitter) Is Launching NFTs, Here's Why And What You Should Know

Most people can’t remember his Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) handle, but if you say Greg on Twitter, chances are some people might know who you are talking about, including his 144,000 followers. read more

Ethereum Is A 'Scam?' Twitter CEO Takes To Trolling Another Crypto After Playing Around With Dogecoin

Twitter Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) and Square Inc. read more

Cardano Shoots Up 18%, Leaving Bitcoin, Dogecoin Gains In The Dust: What's Going On?

Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA) shot up nearly 18% leading up to the early hours of Wednesday. What’s Moving? ADA traded 17.59% higher over 24 hours at press time and 28.12% over a seven-day trailing period. read more