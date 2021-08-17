TikTok Partners With Ethereum-Powered Audius Music Streaming App

The popular social media short video platform TikTok has partnered with Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH)-backed music streaming app Audius.

According to Rolling Stone, music creators who use the Audius app can now publish their music under the "TikTok Sounds" section.

"Any artist can take a song they already have on Audius and just export it over to TikTok in one click," Forrest Browning, Audius' co-founder and chief product officer, told Rolling Stone.

The list of artists on the platform already includes Skrillex, deadmau5, and Weezer, among others.

Music creators are not paid directly by Audius based on streams. Instead, they are given the infrastructure needed to monetize their work. Artists are also rewarded for contributing to the platform with Audius (CRYPTO: AUDIO)'s native token.

The music streaming platform was launched in 2019 on the Ethereum-based POA network and later moved to Solana (CRYPTO: SOL).

What Else: Last week, Audius reached 5 million monthly users, while TikTok announced In July that 75 percent of its active users find new music on the app.

Photo: Nitish Gupta from Pixabay