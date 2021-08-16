fbpx

QQQ
+ 1.29
366.24
+ 0.35%
DIA
+ 0.16
355.07
+ 0.05%
SPY
+ 0.83
444.28
+ 0.19%
TLT
+ 2.31
143.93
+ 1.58%
GLD
+ 2.37
161.68
+ 1.44%

Why 'Dogecoin To 1 Dollar' Is Trending On US Twitter Today

byShivdeep Dhaliwal
August 16, 2021 12:43 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Why 'Dogecoin To 1 Dollar' Is Trending On US Twitter Today

The hashtag #DogeCoinTo1Dollar is trending on Twitter Inc’s (NYSE:TWTR) platform at press time.

What Happened: Youtuber Matt Wallace called for the trend on the social media network on Sunday. 

Several others also posted on Twitter using #DogeCoinTo1Dollar.

The trending hashtag was acknowledged by users on Twitter as well.

At press time, DOGE traded 11.31% higher at $0.34. The Shiba Inu-themed coin is up 39.98% for the week and has soared a whopping 5,830.01% since the year began.

Why It Matters:  Wallace, through his YouTube channel Final Stand, is one of the most prominent content creators centered around DOGE.

Over the weekend, he noted that DOGE’s latest rally was fueled by international investors with Binance — one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges — playing a larger role.

“My price prediction for Doge is that we’re absolutely going to pass $1, I still think that’s inevitable,” Wallace noted.

See Also: Dogecoin Shoots Up Over 17% As Major Cryptocurrencies Continue To Soar But Roadblocks Just Ahead

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, a new cryptocurrency we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Get $50 when you trade crypto!

Limited time offer: buy $500 worth of crypto and get a bonus $50! Build a diversified portfolio with Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other popular coins — or simply copy eToro’s top crypto traders!

claim now

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Markets

Related Articles

What's Going On With Dogecoin Today?

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) traded the green in the early hours of Friday. What’s Moving? DOGE was up 1.35% at $0.275 in intraday trading at press time. For the week, the meme coin traded 36.85% higher. read more

EXCLUSIVE: Greg (Yes, That Guy On Twitter) Is Launching NFTs, Here's Why And What You Should Know

Most people can’t remember his Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) handle, but if you say Greg on Twitter, chances are some people might know who you are talking about, including his 144,000 followers. read more

What's Up With Dogecoin Today?

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) traded 1% higher over 24 hours early Thursday. What’s Moving? DOGE has shot up 37% during the course of the last seven days. See Also: How To Buy Dogecoin (DOGE) read more

Why Is Dogecoin Shooting Up Today?

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) traded 7.91% higher at $0.27 over 24 hours Wednesday early morning.  What’s Moving: The Shiba Inu-themed cryptocurrency has soared 38.22% over a seven-day trailing period. read more