This AntiDogecoin Bodily-Fluid Based Crypto, Once Touted By Elon Musk, Is Seeing High Interest Again

byShivdeep Dhaliwal
August 15, 2021 10:42 pm
CUMROCKET (CRYPTO: CUMMIES) attracted social-media high interest on Sunday night and soared over 180% over the week.

See Also: How To Buy CUMROCKET (CUMMIES)

What’s Moving? At press time, CUMMIES traded 13.68% lower at $0.05513 over 24 hours. In a seven-day trailing period, the coin has shot up 182.24%.

CUMMIES traded 13.61% and 13.66% lower against Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) respectively.

CUMMIES moved between an intraday low of $0.024 and a high of $0.072 a range spanning nearly 204.05%

Why Is It Moving? CUMMIES was placed on the third spot on CoinMarketCap’s list of trending cryptocurrencies behind Binance Coin (CRYPTO: BNB) and HODL 2.0 (CRYPTO: HODL).

CUMMIES appears to allude to a bodily fluid and is a sort of an antithesis to Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE), adored for its Shiba Inu mascot.
See Also: There's Growing Buzz Around Dogecoin-Ethereum Collaboration: Here's What The Progress Looks Like

In June, Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk sent CUMMIES soaring after posting a cryptic reference to the underlying bodily fluid in the coin’s name.

Musk’s frequent tweets on cryptocurrencies, particularly DOGE are known to move prices at times, but there was no such tweet from the entrepreneur on CUMMIES at press time.

However, DOGE did see high interest from investors on social media at press time.

Read Next: Dogecoin Shoots Up Over 17% As Major Cryptocurrencies Continue To Soar But Roadblocks Just Ahead

