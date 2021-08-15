Premier League Team Watford FC To Wear Dogecoin Shirts for 2021/22 Season
Watford FC players will wear a Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) logo on their jerseys for the 2021/22 season, The Athletic reports.
- A crypto sports betting site Stake.com is a sponsor of the team, and the deal is worth $1 million.
- Stake.com has also announced to give away 10 million DOGE (worth $2 million).
- Earlier In the 2019-2020 soccer season, Sportsbet.io was the sponsor for Watford that put Bitcoin on the players’ shirts.
- Coinmarketcap reports that cryptocurrency sector has a market value of around $1.95 trillion at present.
- Dogecoin has risen 8,185% over the last year.
- The coin, which started as a joke in 2013, uses the image of the meme Shiba Inu dog known as Doge.
- Attention on the meme coin intensified after Tesla owner Elon Musk started pushing development in the cryptocurrency.
- According to UEFA, the Premier League is a hot target for sponsors.
- The Aston Martin Formula 1 team is sponsored by exchange Crypto.com.
