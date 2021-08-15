fbpx

Premier League Team Watford FC To Wear Dogecoin Shirts for 2021/22 Season

byBibhu Pattnaik
August 15, 2021 12:55 pm
Watford FC players will wear a Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) logo on their jerseys for the 2021/22 season, The Athletic reports.

  • A crypto sports betting site Stake.com is a sponsor of the team, and the deal is worth $1 million.

  • Stake.com has also announced to give away 10 million DOGE (worth $2 million).

  • Earlier In the 2019-2020 soccer season, Sportsbet.io was the sponsor for Watford that put Bitcoin on the players’ shirts.

  • Coinmarketcap reports that cryptocurrency sector has a market value of around $1.95 trillion at present.

  • Dogecoin has risen 8,185% over the last year.

  • The coin, which started as a joke in 2013, uses the image of the meme Shiba Inu dog known as Doge.

  • Attention on the meme coin intensified after Tesla owner Elon Musk started pushing development in the cryptocurrency.

  • According to UEFA, the Premier League is a hot target for sponsors.

  • The Aston Martin Formula 1 team is sponsored by exchange Crypto.com.

