Bitcoin's Realized Market Cap Hits $378B, Total Market Cap at $880B
According to the metrics site Glassnode, Bitcoin's (CRYPTO: BTC) 'realized' market capitalization today reached an all-time high of $378 billion.
- Today Bitcoin's price reached $48,000 before falling sharply to $46,700.
- CoinGecko reports that Bitcoin's total market cap at $880 billion.
- The measurement of market capitalization is a multiplication of all circulated coins by the current coin price.
- The realized cap is a method of assessing Bitcoin's market cap based on the price at which each coin last moved.
- Through realized cap's value, people can measure whether Bitcoin is overvalued or not.
- Bitcoin has increased by 9.5% this week and 42.5% this month.
