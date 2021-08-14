fbpx

Bitcoin's Realized Market Cap Hits $378B, Total Market Cap at $880B

byBibhu Pattnaik
August 14, 2021 10:44 am
Bitcoin's Realized Market Cap Hits $378B, Total Market Cap at $880B

According to the metrics site GlassnodeBitcoin's (CRYPTO: BTC) 'realized' market capitalization today reached an all-time high of $378 billion.

  • Today Bitcoin's price reached $48,000 before falling sharply to $46,700.

  • CoinGecko reports that Bitcoin's total market cap at $880 billion.

  • The measurement of market capitalization is a multiplication of all circulated coins by the current coin price.

  • The realized cap is a method of assessing Bitcoin's market cap based on the price at which each coin last moved. 

  • Through realized cap's value, people can measure whether Bitcoin is overvalued or not. 

  • Bitcoin has increased by 9.5% this week and 42.5% this month. 

