Crypto Day Trading - Solana's Price Increased More Than 8%

byBenzinga Insights
August 13, 2021 10:14 am
Solana’s (CRYPTO: SOL) price has increased 8.05% over the past 24 hours to $43.98. Over the past week, SOL has experienced an uptick of over 14.0%, moving from $38.61 to its current price. As it stands right now, the coin’s all-time high is $58.03.

The chart below compares the price movement and volatility for Solana over the past 24 hours (left) to its price movement over the past week (right). The gray bands are bollinger bands, measuring the volatility for both the daily and weekly price movements. The wider the bands are, or the larger the gray area is at any given moment, the larger the volatility.

price_chart

The trading volume for the coin has tumbled 10.0% over the past week while the circulating supply of the coin has risen 4.23%. This brings the circulating supply to 284.43 million, which makes up an estimated 58.21% of its max supply of 488.63 million. According to our data, the current market cap ranking for SOL is #11 at 12.48 billion.

supply_and_vol

Where Can You Buy Solana?

According to our data sources, here are few exchanges that currently support SOL:

Binance
Binance US
Coinbase Exchange
eToro US
eToro Non US
Crypto.com Exchange
Voyager.com
Gemini
WeBull
RobinHood

Related Articles

Bitcoin Cash's Rose 18% In 7 Days

Bitcoin Cash's (CRYPTO: BCH) price has increased 4.57% over the past 24 hours to $639.47. Over the past week, BCH has experienced an uptick of over 18.0%, moving from $544.48 to its current price. As it stands right now, the coin's all-time high is $3785.82. read more

Litecoin's Price Increased More Than 8% In 24 Hours As Bitcoin, Ethereum & BNB Recover

Over the past 24 hours, Litecoin's (CRYPTO: LTC) price rose 8.0% to $180.45. This continues its positive trend over the past week where it has experienced a 25.0% gain, moving from $145.66 to its current price. As it stands right now, the coin's all-time high is $410.26. read more

Vitalik Buterin's Ethereum Tumbles More Than 4%

Over the past 24 hours, Ethereum's (CRYPTO: ETH) price has fallen 4.22% to $3103.06. This is opposite to its positive trend over the past week where it has experienced a 10.0% gain, moving from $2823.93 to its current price. read more

Uniswap Tumbles More Than 6% As Bitcoin And Ethereum Price Drops

Uniswap's (CRYPTO: UNI) price has decreased 6.93% over the past 24 hours to $28.05. This is contrary to the coins performance over the past week where it has experienced an up-trend of 23.0%, moving from $22.96 to its current price. read more