Nearly $125M Of Ether Already Burned As Coin Heads Towards Deflation

byAdrian Zmudzinski
August 13, 2021 3:33 pm
Nearly $120M of Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) has already been burned since the implementation of the London network upgrade, which introduced the Ethereum improvement proposal (EIP) 1559.

What Happened: According to data from Ethereum burning tracker Watch The Burn, the blockchain already burned 38,636.27 ETH — equivalent to  almost $125 million.

The burn started after the London hard fork implemented Eip-1559, which has the network burning most of the transaction fees resulting in thousands of Ether being destroyed forever every day.

The Ethereum network is now expected to burn over $5 billion in one year, or 1.83 million ETH.

Read also: Ethereum Overtakes PayPal, Bank Of America, Nike, And Pfizer In Market Cap As Proponents Set Their Eyes On Bitcoin

The network is also estimated to become deflationary after a future network upgrade — expected to take place next year — causes the network to transition to proof-of-stake and significantly decrease new coin issuance.

This protocol's changes and prospectives about Ether becoming deflationary caused investors to set their eyes on rather ambitious objectives for the coin to achieve.

Most notoriously, they are considering the possibility of the so-called "flippening" to take place: a theoretical scenario in which Ether's market cap exceeds that of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC).

Price Action: According to CoinMarketCap data, Ether is currently trading at $3,230, up 5.75% over the past 24-hours.

Read next: Why Ethereum Miners Are Making A Million Dollar Bet Against Proof-of-Stake

