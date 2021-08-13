fbpx

What's Going On With Dogecoin Today?

byShivdeep Dhaliwal
August 13, 2021 5:37 am
What's Going On With Dogecoin Today?

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) traded the green in the early hours of Friday.

What’s Moving? DOGE was up 1.35% at $0.275 in intraday trading at press time. For the week, the meme coin traded 36.85% higher.

See Also: How To Buy Dogecoin (DOGE)

Against Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), DOGE traded 0.66% and 0.94% lower, respectively. 

Since 2021 began, the Shiba Inu-themed cryptocurrency has soared 4,713.15%.

Why Is It Moving? DOGE moved in tandem with other major coins at press time as the global cryptocurrency market cap rose 2.27% to $1.92 trillion.

See Also: Is Crypto 'Alt Season' Back With Beyond-Bitcoin Rally?

DOGE was the third most mentioned cryptocurrency on Twitter Inc’s (NASDAQ:TWTR) platform at press time behind BTC and ETH, as per data from Cointrendz.

“Shark Tank” host and Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban tweeted late Thursday that the basketball team would organize a summer merchandise sale and there will be special pricing for those who pay with DOGE.

DOGE co-creator Billy Markus and greg — a Twitter meme handle — had their say on Cuban’s announcement.

The Mavericks began accepting DOGE in March for both tickets and merchandise. At the time Cuban had said the team would accept DOGE for “one very important, earth shattering reason, because we can!”

Read Next: Doge To The Moon? Mark Cuban Says $1 'Will Definitely' Happen If Mavericks Fans Keep Rolling

