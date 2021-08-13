fbpx

QQQ
+ 1.32
364.89
+ 0.36%
DIA
+ 0.25
354.69
+ 0.07%
SPY
+ 1.24
442.54
+ 0.28%
TLT
-0.24
146.72
-0.16%
GLD
+ 0.05
163.95
+ 0.03%

Dogecoin, Bitcoin, Ethereum See Rally Pause But Cardano Sticks Its Head Above The Sea Of Red

byShivdeep Dhaliwal
August 12, 2021 9:34 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Dogecoin, Bitcoin, Ethereum See Rally Pause But Cardano Sticks Its Head Above The Sea Of Red

Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA) remained buoyant amid a sea of red as the global cryptocurrency market cap fell 2.94% to $1.86 trillion on Thursday night.

What Happened: ADA traded 2.28% higher at $1.87 intraday and shot up 35.78% over a seven-day trailing period. 

See Also: How To Buy Cardano (ADA)

Over 24 hours, the Charles Hoskinson created cryptocurrency rose 4.85% and 5.98% against Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), respectively. 

BTC was down 2.43% over 24 hours at $44,631.38. The apex cryptocurrency rose 10.31% higher for the week.

The second-largest cryptocurrency by market cap, ETH, fell 3.42% to $3,066.35 over 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ETH gained 9.51%.

Shiba Inu-themed Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) traded 1.3% lower at $0.27. For the week, DOGE rose 33.73%.

NEAR Protocol (CRYPTO: NEAR) was the top gainer on Thursday night rising 12.09% to $3.36. For the week the token of the Layer-1 protocol rose 34.74%.

NEAR rose 14.86% and 16.11% over 24 hours against BTC and ETH.

Other notable intraday gainers included The Graph (CRYPTO: GRT), Chiliz (CRYPTO: CHZ), and SushiSwap (CRYPTO: SUSHI).

GRT spiked 10.7% to $0.89, CHZ was up 9.85% to $0.36 and SUSHI traded 8.55% higher at $12.24 over 24 hours.

Why It Matters: Bitcoin has not indicated a push above the $46,000 levels it touched this week, but it has not lost major ground either.

Matt Blom, digital-asset company Eqonex’s head of trading said “There just isn’t much of an appetite right now for bitcoin above $46,000, but you’re not seeing a massive sell-off either,” reported CoinDesk.

On Ethereum, Lukas Enzersdorfer-Konrad, chief product officer at Bitpanda said that the London hard fork ushered fees mechanism “looks to be bullish for the ETH price.”

See Also: Is Now The Time To Buy Into Ethereum Classic (ETC)?

Enzersdorfer-Konrad said Ethereum is slowly “decoupling” from Bitcoin and the higher year-to-date returns of the latter are a pointer to that effect. BTC and ETH’s YTD returns stood at 53.07% and 313.47% respectively at press time.

“The reduction in the amount of new coins being minted, as well as a burn mechanism that reduces the supply, could be a catalyst for Ethereum’s price and could translate into higher returns than those for Bitcoin in the longer term,” said the analyst via email.

Meanwhile, ADA’s weekly gains have left behind those made by DOGE, ETH, and BTC as buzz builds up ahead of a Friday announcement on smart contract implementation schedule.

Read Next: Is Crypto 'Alt Season' Back With Beyond-Bitcoin Rally?

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, a new cryptocurrency we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Get $50 when you trade crypto!

Limited time offer: buy $500 worth of crypto and get a bonus $50! Build a diversified portfolio with Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other popular coins — or simply copy eToro’s top crypto traders!

claim now

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Stacks (STX) Crypto Has Surged 3792% In A Year — What Is Going On?

Stacks (STX), the token for the namesake open-source network that aims to add functionality to Bitcoin (BTC), has risen 3792.56% in about a year since it touched an all-time low of $0.045 in March 2020. read more

EXCLUSIVE: Greg (Yes, That Guy On Twitter) Is Launching NFTs, Here's Why And What You Should Know

Most people can’t remember his Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) handle, but if you say Greg on Twitter, chances are some people might know who you are talking about, including his 144,000 followers. read more

What Will 1 Bitcoin Be Worth In 10 Years?

If you’ve heard anything about Bitcoin, it’s likely been about its price skyrocketing or plummeting. But, for those who are looking to invest long term, there’s a different question that should be asked—what will one Bitcoin be worth in 10 years? read more

Bitcoin Is Only Two Days Away From Forming A New Golden Cross, Says Crypto Analyst

What Happened: Pseudonymous crypto trader and analyst Rekt Capital believes that Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) is only two days away from forming a new “Golden Cross” trading pattern. read more