fbpx

QQQ
+ 0.00
366.21
+ 0%
DIA
+ 0.00
354.94
+ 0%
SPY
-0.04
443.82
-0.01%
TLT
+ 0.00
146.48
+ 0%
GLD
+ 0.00
164.00
+ 0%

Ethereum Is A 'Scam?' Twitter CEO Takes To Trolling Another Crypto After Playing Around With Dogecoin

byMadhukumar Warrier
August 12, 2021 5:38 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Ethereum Is A 'Scam?' Twitter CEO Takes To Trolling Another Crypto After Playing Around With Dogecoin

Twitter Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) and Square Inc. (NYSE:SQ) CEO Jack Dorsey has again trolled backers of Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), the second-biggest cryptocurrency by popularity and market capitalization.

What Happened: Dorsey, a big supporter of apex cryptocurrency Bitcoin, posted a screenshot of how he created and synced a list of all Twitter accounts he follows, but the screenshot displays a tweet that “explains” why Ethereum is considered a scam.

See also: How To Buy Ethereum (ETH)

A Twitter user said he believed the screenshot was a coincidence, but Dorsey responded by saying it was not.

See Also: Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey Throws Dogecoin Community In A Frenzy With Cryptic Tweet

Why It Matters: Dorsey had caused a ruckus in July after his “#eth” tweet linked to the flag of Ethiopia.

Dorsey is widely known to be a so-called “Bitcoin maximalist” and has refused to consider buying into Ethereum and other altcoins on several occasions.

The  Twitter CEO said on the company’s second-quarter earnings call in July that Bitcoin will be a “big part” of the company’s future. Dorsey’s financial payments company Square has also invested in the apex cryptocurrency.

Dorsey’s continued rejection of Ethereum as a viable instrument comes even as the sale of his first-ever tweet, put on auction as a non fungible token, was denominated in ether.

Price Action: Twitter shares closed 0.3% lower in Wednesday’s trading at $65.46.

Bitcoin is down 2.4% during the past 24 hours, trading at $45,200.59 at press time, while Ethereum is down 2.7% over the 24-hour period to $3,134.85.

Read Next: Dogecoin Outperforms Bitcoin From Here, Says Twitter-Popular Technical Analyst

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, a new cryptocurrency we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Diversify your crypto portfolio.

Get Started

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Markets

Related Articles

Bitcoin Key To Twitter's Future, Says Jack Dorsey

Twitter Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) CEO Jack Dorsey said Thursday on the earnings call that apex cryptocurrency Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) will be a “big part” of the company’s future. read more

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey Throws Dogecoin Community In A Frenzy With Cryptic Tweet

Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) and Square Inc (NYSE: SQ) CEO Jack Dorsey sent out a cryptic tweet Thursday, which caught the attention of Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) community. read more

Why Is Dogecoin Moving Higher Today?

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) traded 2.36% higher at $0.20 in the early hours of Friday. read more

Square Q2 Bitcoin Revenue Up 200% YoY But Pales Compared To Previous Quarter: What You Need To Know

Square Inc (NYSE: SQ) said Sunday that it saw “significant growth” in Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) revenue in the second quarter. read more