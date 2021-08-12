Ethereum Is A 'Scam?' Twitter CEO Takes To Trolling Another Crypto After Playing Around With Dogecoin

Twitter Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) and Square Inc. (NYSE:SQ) CEO Jack Dorsey has again trolled backers of Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), the second-biggest cryptocurrency by popularity and market capitalization.

What Happened: Dorsey, a big supporter of apex cryptocurrency Bitcoin, posted a screenshot of how he created and synced a list of all Twitter accounts he follows, but the screenshot displays a tweet that “explains” why Ethereum is considered a scam.

I used @getvicarious to create and sync a list of all accounts I’m following, set that list to be reverse chron, named it “Latest” and pinned it, and now I can quickly swipe between ranked (algorithm) and all tweets as they happen (inspired by an idea from team) pic.twitter.com/ZfSg9pGeds — jack (@jack) August 12, 2021

See also: How To Buy Ethereum (ETH)

A Twitter user said he believed the screenshot was a coincidence, but Dorsey responded by saying it was not.

There are no coincidences — jack (@jack) August 12, 2021

See Also: Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey Throws Dogecoin Community In A Frenzy With Cryptic Tweet

Why It Matters: Dorsey had caused a ruckus in July after his “#eth” tweet linked to the flag of Ethiopia.

Dorsey is widely known to be a so-called “Bitcoin maximalist” and has refused to consider buying into Ethereum and other altcoins on several occasions.

The Twitter CEO said on the company’s second-quarter earnings call in July that Bitcoin will be a “big part” of the company’s future. Dorsey’s financial payments company Square has also invested in the apex cryptocurrency.

Dorsey’s continued rejection of Ethereum as a viable instrument comes even as the sale of his first-ever tweet, put on auction as a non fungible token, was denominated in ether.

Price Action: Twitter shares closed 0.3% lower in Wednesday’s trading at $65.46.

Bitcoin is down 2.4% during the past 24 hours, trading at $45,200.59 at press time, while Ethereum is down 2.7% over the 24-hour period to $3,134.85.

Read Next: Dogecoin Outperforms Bitcoin From Here, Says Twitter-Popular Technical Analyst