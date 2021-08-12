fbpx

What's Up With Dogecoin Today?

byShivdeep Dhaliwal
August 12, 2021 5:13 am
What's Up With Dogecoin Today?

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) traded 1% higher over 24 hours early Thursday.

What’s Moving? DOGE has shot up 37% during the course of the last seven days.
See Also: How To Buy Dogecoin (DOGE)

Against Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), DOGE traded 3.2% and 4.3% higher, respectively, on an intraday basis.

Since the year began, DOGE has soared 4,677.83%, putting it among the top five cryptocurrencies in terms of year-to-date gains.

Why Is It Moving? Doge remained in the green at press time even as the global cryptocurrency market cap fell 1.47% to $1.88 trillion. 

See Also: IoTex Crypto Surges 546% In A Week As Coinbase, Binance News Fuel Rally

Dogecoin was trending among retail investors on Stocktwits. 

On Twitter Inc’s (NYSE:TWTR) social media platform, DOGE was the third most cryptocurrency behind ETH and BTC, as per data from Cointrendz.

Popular cryptocurrency analyst The Crypto Dog noted a positive technical signal that could usher in the next DOGE rally after the coin touched $0.23908 earlier in the week.  The analyst believes DOGE is set to outperform BTC.

Benzinga’s Tyler Bundy wrote that $0.45 was key resistance for DOGE in the past and it is moving in a cup pattern towards that level. 

As per Bundy, DOGE has escaped the kennel and looks ready to run.

Read Next: Is Crypto 'Alt Season' Back With Beyond-Bitcoin Rally?

