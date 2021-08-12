IoTex Crypto Surges 546% In A Week As Coinbase, Binance News Fuel Rally

IoTex (CRYPTO: IOTX) skyrocketed nearly 129% in 24 hours leading to press time on Wednesday.

What’s Moving? The token of a project that aims to create an ecosystem in which people and machines can interact with trust and free will has soared 546.05% over a seven-day period.

Over 24 hours, IOTX traded 128.69% higher at $0.1432. The token has appreciated 2,058.16% on a year-to-date basis.

Against Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), IOTX rose 80.56% and 78.67% respectively over 24 hours.

IOTX reached its all-time high of $0.148 on Wednesday.

Why Is It Moving? On Wednesday, Coinbase Global Inc’s (NASDAQ:COIN) Pro trading platform announced that order books were in full-trading modes for a number of IOTX trading pairs including IOTX-USD and IOTX-EUR.

Our IOTX- USD, IOTX-USDT, IOTX-EUR, ORN-USD, ORN-USDT & TRIBE-USD order books are now in full-trading mode. Limit, market and stop orders are all now available. — Coinbase Pro (@CoinbasePro) August 11, 2021

IOTX said the same day that Binance, one of the largest cryptocurrency trading platforms, will launch IOTX perpetual contracts with up to 25x leverage on Aug. 12.

#Binance Futures will launch IOTX perpetual contracts with up to 25x leverage on August 12 at 3:30am UTC! We're excited to partner with @Binance and introduce IOTX to the global derivatives trading community. Get ready! Official announcement: https://t.co/sEf95f2UII $IOTX — IoTeX (@iotex_io) August 11, 2021

Coinbase listing for IOTX comes at a time when the project announced over 600% of growth in wallets and network activity in July.

