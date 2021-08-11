Bored Ape Yacht Club's Record Sale: What To Know About The NFT Project

One of the hottest non-fungible token projects has been Bored Ape Yacht Club.

The project has attracted celebrities, athletes and top NFT collectors. An active community and continued perks for holders have sent the floor price of the NFT surging.

A record sale for BAYC was observed on Wednesday.

What Happened: Bored Ape Yacht Club #3749 was sold for 400 ETH. Based on a price point of $3,226.23 for Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), the NFT was sold for $1.29 million.

There are 10,000 Bored Ape Yacht Clubs in existence with each having different traits and characteristics.

Bored Ape Yacht Club #3749 is one of 3% of Apes with a Black T-Shirt, one of 3% with a Sea Captain’s Hat, one of 3% with a small grin and one of 13% with a yellow background.

What really sets this Bored Ape apart is its Laser Eyes, one of only 69 in the series and solid gold fur, one of only 46 in the series. This Bored Ape is the only one with both these features.

Rarity Tools ranks this Bored Ape at #27 out of all 10,000 Bored Apes.

The project launched in April but took a bit to sell out completely. The minting price for the Apes was 0.08 ETH, making a purchase price between $220 and $300 for most based on the mint price and gas fees.

Big Profit On Sale: Bored Ape Yacht Club #3749 was purchased by the former owner for 105 ETH on July 16. Based on a high price for Ethereum on that day of $1,959.70, the former owner paid around $205,769 for the Bored Ape.

Today’s sale price of $1.29 million means the last owner of the NFT made a profit of around $1.08 million in around 26 days.

What’s Next: The floor price on Bored Ape Yacht Club NFTs continues to rise. In Benzinga's last article on July 29, the floor price was 6.8 ETH or around $15,776. The current floor price is 13.24 ETH, or around $42,715 for a Bored Ape.

Collectors continue to bet on the rising price of one of the most popular NFT projects out there.