fbpx

QQQ
-0.63
367.47
-0.17%
DIA
+ 2.21
350.52
+ 0.63%
SPY
+ 1.06
441.62
+ 0.24%
TLT
-0.09
146.66
-0.06%
GLD
+ 2.23
159.54
+ 1.38%

SEC Chairman Asks Senator Warren To Increase DeFi Regulation

byAdrian Zmudzinski
August 11, 2021 5:06 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
SEC Chairman Asks Senator Warren To Increase DeFi Regulation

U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Chairman Gary Gensler asked Senator Elizabeth Warren to help increase regulators' power in the crypto space.

What Happened: In a letter sent on August 5, Gensler wrote that regulators need more resources to protect investors, such as the authority to write rules for exchanges, including decentralized finance (DeFi) platforms and decentralized exchanges (DEXs).

Gensler added that there's a need for "additional authorities to prevent transactions, products and platforms from falling between regulatory cracks."

The SEC Commissioner is particularly worried about stablecoins, since their use may purportedly allow "to sidestep a host of public policy goals connected to our traditional banking and financial system," including "anti-money laundering, tax compliance, sanctions and the like."

He believes the legislative priority should rely on crypto trading, lending, and DeFi platforms. For this reason, he said that regulators "would benefit from additional authority."

The letter follows a note sent by Warren to Gensler, asking about the risks posed by cryptocurrency exchanges in early July.

Read next: SEC Brings $10M Lawsuit Against Crypto Exchange Poloniex: What Investors Should Know

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, a new cryptocurrency we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Diversify your crypto portfolio.

Get Started

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Government Regulations SEC Markets

Related Articles

What Will 1 Bitcoin Be Worth In 10 Years?

If you’ve heard anything about Bitcoin, it’s likely been about its price skyrocketing or plummeting. But, for those who are looking to invest long term, there’s a different question that should be asked—what will one Bitcoin be worth in 10 years? read more

Ethereum Attempts To Regain Key Level As Bitcoin Consolidates Sideways

Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) proponents believe the crypto will outperform Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) over time because Ethereum powers countless other cryptocurrencies built on its blockchain. read more

Bitcoin Is Only Two Days Away From Forming A New Golden Cross, Says Crypto Analyst

What Happened: Pseudonymous crypto trader and analyst Rekt Capital believes that Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) is only two days away from forming a new “Golden Cross” trading pattern. read more

After Raising $58M From A16Z, Titan Launches Actively Managed Crypto Portfolio For U.S. Investors

An investment management platform wants to make diversified crypto portfolios accessible to those who have no background in the space. What Happened: Titan, a mobile-first investment company, has launched a new platform to bring actively managed crypto portfolios to U.S. investors. read more