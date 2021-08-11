After Raising $58M From A16Z, Titan Launches Actively Managed Crypto Portfolio For U.S. Investors

An investment management platform wants to make diversified crypto portfolios accessible to those who have no background in the space.

What Happened: Titan, a mobile-first investment company, has launched a new platform to bring actively managed crypto portfolios to U.S. investors.

The new platform called Titan Crypto features zero performance-based fees or lock-ups, said the company in a press release.

“Until now, cryptocurrency has not been an easy class to understand or invest in. Titan plans to add tremendous value and significant returns for their customers by offering strategic investment and management of their cryptocurrency portfolio,” said a Titan spokesperson.

In order to do this, the platform plans to employ a strategy of investing in a concentrated basket of crypto assets that can outperform over a long-term time horizon. This portfolio will be “actively managed” by Titan’s in-house crypto investing team.

According to the firm’s CEO Clay Gardner, there's been the worng debate around cryptocurrency in portfolios in the industry.

“It’s not a matter of “if” crypto deserves a place in portfolios; it’s a matter of what percentage,” he said.

Since its launch in 2018, Titan has raised $75 million from high-profile investors, one of which includes Anish Acharya of Andreesen Horowitz’s a16z, who led a $58 million Series B round for the company.

The platform currently manages $500 million in assets for over 25,000 clients.

Price Action: The market-leading cryptocurrency Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) was trading at $46,596 at the time of writing, gaining 2.92% over the past 24-hours.