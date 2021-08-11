fbpx

QQQ
-0.55
367.39
-0.15%
DIA
+ 1.96
350.77
+ 0.56%
SPY
+ 0.77
441.91
+ 0.17%
TLT
+ 0.34
146.23
+ 0.23%
GLD
+ 2.21
159.57
+ 1.36%

After Raising $58M From A16Z, Titan Launches Actively Managed Crypto Portfolio For U.S. Investors

bySamyuktha Sriram
August 11, 2021 12:54 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
After Raising $58M From A16Z, Titan Launches Actively Managed Crypto Portfolio For U.S. Investors

An investment management platform wants to make diversified crypto portfolios accessible to those who have no background in the space.

What Happened: Titan, a mobile-first investment company, has launched a new platform to bring actively managed crypto portfolios to U.S. investors.

The new platform called Titan Crypto features zero performance-based fees or lock-ups, said the company in a press release.

“Until now, cryptocurrency has not been an easy class to understand or invest in. Titan plans to add tremendous value and significant returns for their customers by offering strategic investment and management of their cryptocurrency portfolio,” said a Titan spokesperson.

In order to do this, the platform plans to employ a strategy of investing in a concentrated basket of crypto assets that can outperform over a long-term time horizon. This portfolio will be “actively managed” by Titan’s in-house crypto investing team.

According to the firm’s CEO Clay Gardner, there's been the worng debate around cryptocurrency in portfolios in the industry.

“It’s not a matter of “if” crypto deserves a place in portfolios; it’s a matter of what percentage,” he said.

Since its launch in 2018, Titan has raised $75 million from high-profile investors, one of which includes Anish Acharya of Andreesen Horowitz’s a16z, who led a $58 million Series B round for the company.

The platform currently manages $500 million in assets for over 25,000 clients.

Price Action: The market-leading cryptocurrency Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) was trading at $46,596 at the time of writing, gaining 2.92% over the past 24-hours.

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, a new cryptocurrency we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Diversify your crypto portfolio.

Get Started

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Entrepreneurship Small Cap Markets Trading Ideas General

Related Articles

Fantom Positions Itself To Become A Powerhouse Protocol As Blockchain Adoption Rises

It’s well known that the cryptocurrency markets can be highly volatile and fast-paced with price trends switching at the drop of a hat and new pump and dump tokens emerging on a weekly basis.  read more

TAOP Forges MoU With Dennver Group To Purchase Ethereum Mining Machines

Coinbase Q2 Takeaways: Record Revenue, Coinbase Card, International Expansion, Hedge Funds Joining

Coinbase Global reported earnings after market close Tuesday. Here are the key takeaways from the shareholder letter. read more

A Person Behind $611M DeFi Hack Reveals Their Identity In Careless Mistake

What Happened: DeFi protocol Poly Network reported a total loss of over $611 million in an exploit earlier today, making it the biggest hack in DeFi history to date. read more