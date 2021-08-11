TAOP Forges MoU With Dennver Group To Purchase Ethereum Mining Machines

Taoping Reports Deal With Dennver Group Holdings To Purchase Ethereum Mining Machines With Total Hast Rate Of 500 GH/s, No Terms Disclosed

Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP, the &ldquo, Company&rdquo, or &ldquo, TAOP&rdquo, )), a provider of blockchain technology and smart cloud services, today announces that it has signed a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding read more