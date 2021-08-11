TAOP Forges MoU With Dennver Group To Purchase Ethereum Mining Machines
- Blockchain technology provider Taoping Inc (NASDAQ:TAOP) inked a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Dennver Group Holdings Limited to purchase Ethereum mining machines with a total hash rate of 500 GH/s.
- The companies will set the purchase price of the Ethereum mining machines in cash and restricted shares of TAOP after the due diligence.
- TAOP aims to keep increasing operational hash rate and seize the significant opportunities in blockchain technology, TAOP Chair and CEO Jianghuai Lin said.
- Taoping held $0.9 million in cash and equivalents as of Dec. 31.
- Price Action: TAOP shares traded higher by 5.37% at $3.53 in the market session on the last check Wednesday.
