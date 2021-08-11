fbpx

New Dogecoin? Alpaca Finance (ALPACA) Is 84% In A Day

byAdrian Zmudzinski
August 11, 2021 6:03 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
New Dogecoin? Alpaca Finance (ALPACA) Is 84% In A Day

Alpaca Finance (CRYPTO: ALPACA) — a lending protocol — saw an intense price uptick following its listing on the world's top crypto exchange Binance.

What Happened: According to CoinMarketCap data, the coin skyrocketed by over 84% from its 24-hour low of $0.9462 to today's high of $1.7413.

After this spike, the coin settled down at $1.25 as of press time — up 31% from its all-time low.

Why It Matters: Binance announced the Alpaca Finance listing earlier today, shortly before the price spiked.

The exchange announced that it would list the coin along with Harvest Finance (CRYPTO: FARM) and allow for its trading against Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), Binance Coin (CRYPTO: BNB), Binance USD (CRYPTO: BUSD), Tether USDT (CRYPTO: USDT). Alpaca Finance deposits and trading are already available on Binance; withdrawals will be available on Thursday.

What Else: Alpaca Finance is a lending protocol on Binance Smart Chain (CRYPTO: BNB) that enables borrowed assets to be used for leveraged yield farming — earning interest on leveraged assets. ALPACA is this protocol's native token and is used to pay fees, governance, earn rewards, and obtain access to nonfungible tokens.

