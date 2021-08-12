fbpx

QQQ
-0.63
367.47
-0.17%
DIA
+ 2.21
350.52
+ 0.63%
SPY
+ 1.06
441.62
+ 0.24%
TLT
-0.09
146.66
-0.06%
GLD
+ 2.23
159.54
+ 1.38%

Shark Tank's Kevin O'Leary Takes Equity Stake In Crypto Exchange FTX

bySamyuktha Sriram
August 11, 2021 8:18 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Shark Tank's Kevin O'Leary Takes Equity Stake In Crypto Exchange FTX

What Happened: Shark Tank investor Kevin O’Leary has signed a multi-year deal to serve as brand ambassador to crypto exchange FTX.

In an announcement earlier today, FTX said that O’Leary would be paid in crypto for his role as ambassador and spokesperson to the crypto exchange. Additionally, O’Leary will also be taking an equity stake in both FTX Trading Ltd. & West Realm Shires Services Inc.

“Finally solved my compliance problems with cryptocurrencies I'm going to use FTX to increase my allocation and use the platform to manage my portfolios [sic],” declared O’Leary on Twitter.

"Institutional investors struggle with the decision to invest in crypto assets. Not because they don't want to, but because they have difficulty in knowing with certainty that they will be 100% compliant with regulators and reporting requirements. I am no different. I want to increase my crypto exposure but also serve my compliance mandates,” he elaborated in a press release.

Read also: Kevin O'Leary Believes Ethereum Is Ultrasound Money

“To find crypto investment opportunities that met my own rigorous standards of compliance, I entered into this relationship with FTX.”

The long-term relationship with FTX will involve O’Leary promoting FTX and its associated brands to new audiences through several initiatives.

"It's exciting to have a true icon in our corner and we're thrilled to have a partner like Kevin that shares our views on the importance of compliance. As we continue growing, we'll need dedicated, knowledgeable, and trustworthy partners like Mr. Wonderful," commented Sam Bankman-Fried, FTX’s 29-year old billionaire founder and CEO.

Earlier this year, NFL athlete Tom Brady and his supermodel wife Gisele Bündchen also took an equity stake in FTX while assuming ambassador roles themselves.

Price Action: Crypto markets saw a 2.5% overnight increase in overall market cap, which exceed $1.9 trillion at the time of writing.

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) was trading at $45,811, while Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) was trading at $3,180 at press time.

Photo: Ontario Chamber of Commerce on Flickr

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, a new cryptocurrency we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Diversify your crypto portfolio.

Get Started

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Entrepreneurship Markets Trading Ideas General

Related Articles

Poly Network Hacker Returns $260M In Crypto After Biggest DeFi Hack To Date

What Happened: In an unlikely turn of events, the exploiter that stole over $600 million worth of funds from DeFi protocol Poly Network has now begun sending some of it back. At the time of writing, $260 million worth of tokens were sent through a series of transactions. read more

ARK Invest: Cryptocurrencies Now Trade More Volume Than FAANG Stocks

What Happened: Cryptocurrencies now trade more volume than the largest public equities in the world, according to research from ARK Investment Management. read more

Coinbase Admits Its USDC Stablecoin Not Fully Backed By Dollar

US-based cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Inc. (NASDAQ: COIN) admitted that USD Coin (CRYPTO: USDC) — a stablecoin that it launched in collaboration with fintech firm Circle — is not fully backed by the United States dollar. read more

New Dogecoin? Alpaca Finance (ALPACA) Is 84% In A Day

Alpaca Finance (CRYPTO: ALPACA) — a lending protocol — saw an intense price uptick following its listing on the world's top crypto exchange Binance. read more