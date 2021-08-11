Why Is Dogecoin Shooting Up Today?

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) traded 7.91% higher at $0.27 over 24 hours Wednesday early morning.

What’s Moving: The Shiba Inu-themed cryptocurrency has soared 38.22% over a seven-day trailing period.

DOGE traded 5.57% and 4.02% higher against Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) respectively.

The meme-coin has skyrocketed 4,608.39% since the year began. DOGE had the fourth-best year-to-date returns among the coins tracked by CoinMarketCap data.

Why Is It Moving? DOGE rose in parallel with other major cryptocurrencies as the global market cap for coins registered a 3.75% increase to $1.91 trillion at press time.

On Wednesday morning, DOGE was the third most mentioned cryptocurrency on Twitter Inc’s (NYSE:TWTR) platform behind BTC and ETH.

DOGE also attracted high interest from investors on social media, as per Stocktwits’ data.

Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN) CEO Brian Armstrong said Tuesday at the company’s second-quarter earnings call that the platform was “agnostic” about picking cryptocurrency winners in a reference to DOGE’s listing in the quarter.

Meanwhile, a planned upgrade that would have lowered the DOGE transaction fee will see some delay, as per the cryptocurrency’s co-creator Billy Markus.

As per Benzinga's Melanie Schaffer Dogecoin is 'digging' itself into a bullish pattern.

