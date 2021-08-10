fbpx

QQQ
+ 0.00
368.73
+ 0%
DIA
+ 0.01
351.14
+ 0%
SPY
+ 0.05
442.08
+ 0.01%
TLT
+ 0.00
147.25
+ 0%
GLD
-0.01
161.73
-0.01%

Why Is Dogecoin Shooting Up Today?

byShivdeep Dhaliwal
August 10, 2021 5:18 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Why Is Dogecoin Shooting Up Today?

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) traded 6.48% higher at $0.25 over 24 hours in the early hours of Tuesday.

What’s Moving? DOGE has shot up 27.54% over a seven-day trailing period. 

The Shiba Inu-themed cryptocurrency was up 0.12% against Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and 0.36% down against Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) over 24 hours.

Since 2021 began, DOGE has risen 4340.70%.

See Also: How To Buy Dogecoin (DOGE)

Why Is It Moving? DOGE has outperformed BTC and ETH in terms of weekly gains as of press time. Major cryptocurrencies traded in the green at press time with the global cryptocurrency market cap rising 5.2% to $1.84 trillion.

See Also: Dogecoin Outperforms Bitcoin, Ethereum Into The Green As Positive On-Chain Metrics Buoy Market

DOGE was the third most mentioned cryptocurrency on Twitter Inc’s (NASDAQ:TWTR) platform at press time behind BTC and ETH, as per Cointrendz data.

On Monday, popular blockchain analytics firm Chainalysis said it expanded coverage to include Dogecoin after it was “frequently requested.”

Meanwhile, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) said it will accept BTC as payment for tickets and concessions on Monday, but clamor is growing on Twitter for the chain to also accept DOGE. 

Read Next: This Cryptocurrency Gave The Best Returns In July, And No — It's Not Dogecoin Or Any Meme Coin

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, a new cryptocurrency we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Diversify your crypto portfolio.

Get Started

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Why Is Dogecoin Moving Today?

Dogecoin traded 3.2% lower over 24 hours at $0.1994 Friday morning. What’s Moving? The Shiba Inu-themed cryptocurrency is up 4% over a seven-day trailing period. Over 24 hours, DOGE moved 1.4% higher against BTC and 4.2% lower against ETH. Since the year began, DOGE has shot up more than 3,500%. read more

How Elon Musk Reacted To Suggestion That AMC Should Accept Dogecoin

Theater chain AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AMC) has been a retail favorite among stocks and in the crypto universe, Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) commands a frenzied following. read more

Mark Cuban Says Dogecoin, GameStop, AMC Can Be 'Good Investments,' But First Ask Yourself 'Why You're Investing'

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban has advised investors who plan to invest in meme cryptocurrency Dogecoin (DOGE) or so-called stonks such as GameStop Corp (NYSE: GME) and AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. read more

If You Invested $1,000 In Dogecoin, AMC and Gamestop On Jan. 1, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

Five months are on the books for 2021. Some of the best-performing stocks and investments have been ones pushed by WallStreetBets and seen as potential short squeezes. A cryptocurrency based on a meme has also performed well. read more