Why Is Dogecoin Shooting Up Today?

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) traded 6.48% higher at $0.25 over 24 hours in the early hours of Tuesday.

What’s Moving? DOGE has shot up 27.54% over a seven-day trailing period.

The Shiba Inu-themed cryptocurrency was up 0.12% against Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and 0.36% down against Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) over 24 hours.

Since 2021 began, DOGE has risen 4340.70%.

Why Is It Moving? DOGE has outperformed BTC and ETH in terms of weekly gains as of press time. Major cryptocurrencies traded in the green at press time with the global cryptocurrency market cap rising 5.2% to $1.84 trillion.

DOGE was the third most mentioned cryptocurrency on Twitter Inc’s (NASDAQ:TWTR) platform at press time behind BTC and ETH, as per Cointrendz data.

On Monday, popular blockchain analytics firm Chainalysis said it expanded coverage to include Dogecoin after it was “frequently requested.”

Meanwhile, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) said it will accept BTC as payment for tickets and concessions on Monday, but clamor is growing on Twitter for the chain to also accept DOGE.

