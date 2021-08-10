fbpx

QQQ
+ 0.68
367.37
+ 0.18%
DIA
-0.93
353.02
-0.26%
SPY
-0.31
442.80
-0.07%
TLT
-0.53
148.31
-0.36%
GLD
-2.93
167.57
-1.78%

As Dogecoin Gets Too Big To Ignore, Popular Blockchain Analytics Firm Chainalysis Expands Coverage To Include Meme Coin

byMadhukumar Warrier
August 10, 2021 1:08 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
As Dogecoin Gets Too Big To Ignore, Popular Blockchain Analytics Firm Chainalysis Expands Coverage To Include Meme Coin

Blockchain analytics firm Chainalysis said it has expanded coverage to include meme cryptocurrency Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE), which is now one of the world’s most popular cryptocurrencies.

What Happened: Chainalysis said it made the decision after Dogecoin became the “most frequently requested” new coin for the company to cover from its customers in the public and private sectors.

Chainalysis added that Dogecoin’s growing popularity has naturally led to increased usage of the meme coin for criminal activity.

See Also: How To Buy Dogecoin (DOGE)

The analytical firm noted that several thefts and scams involving Dogecoin were seen this year, including a sophisticated giveaway scam in the name of Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk following his appearance on “Saturday Night Live” in May. The altcoin has also become popular in “high-risk jurisdictions” like Iran, according to the firm.

See Also: Dogecoin-Themed Pack Of Hot Dogs From Oscar Mayer Fetches $15,000 In Auction

Why It Matters: Created mainly as a joke in 2013, Dogecoin has shot to prominence this year, in major part due to endorsement from Musk.

Musk’s tweets about Dogecoin sometimes have an overwhelming impact on its price and has also led to scammers seeing an opportunity to make some quick bucks. Cryptocurrency scams in the name of Musk are common and have been around for several years.

Meanwhile, the Shiba Inu-themed coin’s acceptance as a payment option by companies has gained momentum this year.

While the meme cryptocurrency’s year-to-date gain stands at an impressive 4,328.7%, it is down more than 66% from its all-time high of $0.7376 reached in May.

Price Action: Dogecoin is up almost 4.3% during the last 24 hours, trading at $0.2504 at press time.

Read Next: EXCLUSIVE: Game Where You Can Earn Dogecoin By Catching 'Dogemons' Coming Soon On iOS, Android Devices

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, a new cryptocurrency we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Diversify your crypto portfolio.

Get Started

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Markets

Related Articles

EXCLUSIVE: Dogepalooza Announces Ticket Prices, NFT Details For The October Dogecoin Fest

Dogepalooza, a festival celebrating the cryptocurrency Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE), is scheduled to take place in October. More details were announced Friday by the team exclusively on Benzinga's "Moon or Bust" show. read more

Ethereum Overtakes PayPal, Bank Of America, Nike, And Pfizer In Market Cap As Proponents Set Their Eyes On Bitcoin

Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) continues its astronomical rise as favorable fundamentals motivate buyers to pile up and drive demand for the coin, overtaking major publicly traded firms as proponents talk about it potentially overtaking top cryptocurrency Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC). read more

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey Throws Dogecoin Community In A Frenzy With Cryptic Tweet

Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) and Square Inc (NYSE: SQ) CEO Jack Dorsey sent out a cryptic tweet Thursday, which caught the attention of Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) community. read more

Why Is Dogecoin Moving Higher Today?

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) traded 2.36% higher at $0.20 in the early hours of Friday. read more