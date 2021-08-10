fbpx

AMC To Accept Bitcoin As Payment For Tickets, Concessions By End Of Year

byMadhukumar Warrier
August 9, 2021 11:17 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
AMC To Accept Bitcoin As Payment For Tickets, Concessions By End Of Year

Movie theatre chain AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AMC) will begin accepting apex cryptocurrency Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) as payment for move tickets and concessions by the end of this year.

What Happened: “By year end, we will have the information technology system in place to accept Bitcoin as payment for movie tickets and concessions if purchased online at all of our U.S. theatres,” AMC Entertainment CEO Adam Aron said on  the Q2 earnings call on Monday.

See also: How To Buy Bitcoin (BTC)

Aron added that AMC Entertainment is in the preliminary stages of exploring how else the company can participate in the new “burgeoning cryptocurrency universe.”

AMC Entertainment reported a narrower than expected loss for the second quarter while revenue topped estimates.

See Also: AMC Entertainment's Debt Overview

Why It Matters: AMC Entertainment’s year-to-date returns stand at a whopping 1,442.5% and its valuation shot past fellow "stonk" GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) in June amid increased interest from retail investors. Stonks are stocks popular with the WallStreetBets group on Reddit.

AMC’s Bitcoin move comes as cryptocurrencies are gaining increasing relevance in mainstream circles as an investment option and in day-to-day activities. It also highlights the company’s efforts to better connect with its new-found backers, the retail investors, who are highly enthusiastic about cryptocurrency.

In May, Aron said he has started following “Apes” on Twitter to get a “first-hand sense” of what AMC’s retail investors are saying. “Ape” is a nickname for a retail investor who is a part of WallStreetBets.

Price Action: AMC Entertainment shares closed 3.4% higher in Monday’s regular trading session at $33.80 and further gained 5.3% in the after-hours session to $35.60.

Bitcoin is up 6.1% during the past 24 hours, trading at $46,081.35 at press time.

Read Next: Microvast Continues To See Sky-High WalllStreetBets Interest — These Are The Other Top Trends

Photo: Courtesy of Tojosan via Flickr

Cryptocurrency News Retail Sales Markets

What Do Traders Do When The Market Is Closed?

Each week, Benzinga conducts a survey to gather relevant data from traders of all walks of life. With the markets closed for Independence Day, we wanted to find out how traders were spending their day off. Accordingly, we asked the following question to over 500 traders: What do you do to scratch the trading itch on days when the market is closed? read more

Mark Cuban Says Dogecoin, GameStop, AMC Can Be 'Good Investments,' But First Ask Yourself 'Why You're Investing'

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban has advised investors who plan to invest in meme cryptocurrency Dogecoin (DOGE) or so-called stonks such as GameStop Corp (NYSE: GME) and AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. read more

Billionaire Ken Moelis Is Watching The Crypto Space, Compares It To Gold Rush Of 1848

What Happened: Ken Moelis, billionaire investor and head of global investment bank Moelis & Co (NYSE: MC) said he had been watching the cryptocurrency space carefully. read more

Meme Stocks Are Back In Demand After Traders Circle Back From Bitcoin

What Happened: Bitcoin’s massive correction in May has led to retail traders moving out of the cryptocurrency and back into popular meme stocks like AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC) and GameStop Corp. (NYSE: read more